With Diving Concluded, Texas Officially Defends Big 12 Championship Titles

Courtesy: Big 12 Sports

The Texas men and women celebrated team titles at the 2021 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championship at Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin. The Longhorn men have won all 25 championships since the inception of the league while the women earned their 19th.

UT swept the men’s competition by winning the 21 event finals for the second straight year and the women claimed all but one as 16 meet records were set.

In the men’s standings, Texas compiled 1,123 points followed by West Virginia (850) and TCU (718). In the women’s race, UT had 1,055 points, Kansas finished second (649) and TCU was third (528). West Virginia (526) and Iowa State (522) rounded out the meet. Due to COVID protocols the swimming and diving events were separated this year with swimming races the first four nights followed by the diving competition which culminated with the platform finals. Jordan Windle made it a sweep of all three diving events to bring home Men’s Diver of the Meet while Paola Pineda picked up her second consecutive medal to earn Women’s Diver of the Meet.

UT swimmers Olivia Bray and Carson Foster collected Women’s and Men’s Newcomers of the Meet. Bray notched titles in the 100 and 200 fly while swimming on four winning relays. Foster won three events and was on one winning relay.

The top four individuals in each event were awarded All-Big 12 first team designation. The fifth-eighth place finishers were All-Big 12 second team.

Men’s Team Standings 1. Texas – 1,123 2. West Virginia — 850 3. TCU — 718

Women’s Team Standings

1. Texas – 1,055

2. Kansas – 649

3. TCU — 528

4. West Virginia – 526

5. Iowa State — 522

Women’s Swimmer of the Meet: Kelly Pash, Texas

Men’s Swimmer of the Meet: Alvin Jiang, Texas

Women’s Swimming Coach of the Meet: Carol Capitani, Texas

Men’s Swimming Coach of the Meet: Eddie Reese, Texas

Women’s Newcomer of the Meet: Olivia Bray, Texas

Men’s Newcomer of the Meet: Carson Foster, Texas

Women’s Diver of the Meet: Paola Pineda, Texas

Men’s Diver of the Meet: Jordan Windle, Texas

Women’s Diving Coach of the Meet: Matt Scoggin, Texas

Men’s Diving Coach of the Meet: Matt Scoggin, Texas

2021 Big 12 Championship Records Set (16)

Women (all from Texas)

500 freestyle (Evie Pfeifer), 4:36.35

1650 freestyle (Evie Pfeifer), 15:48.65

100 butterfly (Olivia Bray), 51.05

200 butterfly (Olivia Bray), 1:52.03

200 medley relay (Julia Cook, Anna Elendt, Olivia Bray, Grace Cooper), 1:34.82

200 freestyle (Kelly Pash, leadoff leg of 800 free relay), 1:42.70

400 medley relay (Julia Cook, Anna Elendt, Olivia Bray, Kelly Pash), 3:28.26

200 free relay (Bridget Semenuk, Kelly Pash, Grace Cooper, Julia Cook), 1:27.96

3-meter dive (Bridget O’Neil), 400 points

Men (all from Texas)

200 IM (Carson Foster), 1:41.46

400 IM (Carson Foster), 3:40.22

100 freestyle (Daniel Krueger), 41:33

400 medley relay (Chris Staka, Caspar Corbeau, Alvin Jiang, Daniel Krueger), 3:02.11

200 free relay (Daniel Krueger, Alvin Jiang, Luke Bowman, Drew Kibler), 1:15.76

200 medley relay (Chris Staka, Caspar Corbeau, Alvin Jiang, Daniel Krueger), 1:23.21

1-meter dive (Jordan Windle), 469.85 points