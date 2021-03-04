Swarthmore Adds Iowa HS A-Finalist Mats McGrath for Fall 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Swarthmore College has added Mats McGrath to their incoming class of 2025. McGrath swims with Eastern Iowa Swimming Federation and is a senior at Cedar Rapids Washington High School.

“I’m excited to announce my commitment to advance my academic and athletic careers at Swarthmore College! I want to thank my coaches, family, friends and Rick at ACC for their support. Go Garnet!”

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 free – 49.87 (46.56 relay split)

200 free – 1:41.56

500 free – 4:51.96

100 fly – 50.54

McGrath was an A-finalist in both the 200 free and 100 fly at the 2021 Iowa HS Boys State Championships, taking sixth in both. He dropped a second in the 200 free and about seven-tenths in the 100 fly at that meet. McGrath was also 24.10 leading off Washington’s 200 medley relay and 46.56 anchoring their 400 free relay, and it’s safe to say that he’s probably capable of a 46-high/47-low in the 100 free flat-start.

Swarthmore competes in Division III’s Centennial Conference. The men’s team finished 3rd behind F&M and Gettysburg at the 2020 conference meet. Swarthmore had a very strong 200 free group last year, taking 1-3-4-5 places in the 200 free final at the conference meet, and McGrath would’ve been fifth on their roster in 2019-20 in that event. Meanwhile, he would’ve been their fastest 100 butterflier last year.

McGrath’s best times in the 200 free and 100 fly would warrant A-final appearances at the 2020 Centennial Conference Championships.

McGrath joins Ham Williams-Tracy this fall at Swarthmore.

