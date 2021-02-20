Versatile Ham Williams-Tracy (2021) Commits to Swarthmore

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Aquatic Team Of Mecklenburg’s Ham Williams-Tracy has committed to swim at Swarthmore College beginning in the fall of 2021.

“I am so excited to announce my commitment to swim at Swarthmore College next fall! I chose Swarthmore to continue my studies as it provided the best combination of world class academics with a competitive athletic environment. I cannot be more thankful for the opportunity that Coach Karin and Coach Sam have provided for me. Go Garnet!!”

A senior at Myers Park High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, Williams-Tracy swam the 100 fly (55.06) and 200 IM (1:59.77) at the 2020 North Carolina 4A State Swimming and Diving Championships, placing 21st and 18th, respectively, in prelims. Two weeks later at the North Carolina Swimming LSC Senior Short Course Championships, he notched PBs in both events with 52.11 and 1:57.03. He also swam lifetime bests in the 50 free (22.08) and 500 free (4:42.96). In December, Williams-Tracy competed at the 18&U Winter Championships and added PBs in the 200 back (1:55.42), 200 fly (1:57.28), and 400 IM (4:15:10).

50 free – 22.08

200 free – 1:46.25

500 free – 4:42.96

200 back – 1:55.42

100 fly – 52.11

200 fly – 1:57.28

200 IM – 1:57.03

400 IM – 4:15.10

Swarthmore competes in Division III’s Centennial Conference. The men’s team finished 3rd behind F&M and Gettysburg at the 2020 conference meet. Williams-Tracy’s best times would have made the A finals of the 500 free, 200 back, and 400 IM and the B finals of the 50/200 free, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.