2021 ACC Women’s Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2021 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, February 17th – Saturday, February 20th | Prelims: 11:00 am | Finals: 7:00 pm (EST) (Except Wednesday’s timed finals, which begin at 5:15 EST)
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC
- Defending Champion: University of Virginia (x1) (results)
- Format: 25 Yards/Short Course Yards (SCY)
- Championship Central: Here
- Championship Manual
- Psych Sheets (uncut)
- Live Results
The 2021 ACC Women’s Championships continues at the Greensboro Aquatic Center with the finals of the 100 fly, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, and 400 medley relay timed finals. Earlier in the day, the women’s platform diving finals took place.
UVA will look to extend their lead tonight after placing 5 swimmers in the 100 fly A-final, led by sophomore Kate Douglass (50.07). Douglass had just missed the ACC meet record by one one-hundredth and could easily eclipse that mark tonight. The ACC record stands at 49.43 by Olympian Kelsi Dahlia, just three-tenths over Douglass’ lifetime best (49.73).
Into the 400 IM, Louisville sophomore Abby Hay will swim in lane 4 after topping this morning’s prelims. However, defending ACC champion Kate Moore of NC State and 2020 runner-up Ella Nelson of UVA should make a big splash tonight. UVA senior Paige Madden will also shoot to defend her ACC title in the 200 free.
The 100 breast is set to be an exciting race after UVA junior Alexis Wenger broke NC State junior Sophie Hansson‘s ACC record by 0.07s. However, Hansson still has a shot at defending her ACC title and potentially taking the newly-minted ACC record back in her name. Yesterday’s 200 IM champion, UVA freshman Alex Walsh, will also be in the A-final.
NC State sophomore Katharine Berkoff was another ACC meet record-breaker, touching in at 50.56 to lead the 100 back. Berkoff’s lifetime best sits at 50.40 from this past December, the No. 2 time in the NCAA this season.
The evening will close with the 400 medley relay timed finals, where UVA and NC State are expected to have another great relay duel.
WOMEN’S TEAM SCORES — AFTER DAY 2
- UVA, 510
- NC State, 486
- Virginia Tech, 376
- Louisville, 311.50
- Duke, 290
- Notre Dame, 276
- UNC, 244.50
- Miami, 238
- Florida State, 214
- Georgia Tech, 210
- Pittsburgh, 159
- Boston College, 115
Women’s Platform Diving Finals
- ACC Record: 367.20, Brittany Viola, 2008
- ACC Meet Record: 364.70, Katrina Young, 2014
- 2020 Champion: Molly Carlson (FSU), 297.25
Winning her second diving event after topping the 3-meter event on Wednesday was UNC freshman Aranza Vazquez, scoring 337.10 points during the platform final. Finishing in second place by nearly 15 points was Duke sophomore Aliyah Watson (323.40 pts). Rounding out the top 3 divers was Notre Dame senior Kelly Straub (297.35 pts).
After placing 3rd on the 3-meter and placing 9th on the 1-meter, Georgia Tech senior Cami Hidalgo took 4th for the platform final, scoring 287.20 points. Freshman teammate Anna Bradescu picked up points for 5th place with 286.30 points.
Women’s 100 Fly Finals
- ACC Record: 49.43, Kelsi Worrell (LOU), 2017
- ACC Meet Record: 50.06, Kelsi Worrell (LOU), 2016
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.92
- 2020 Champion: Kate Douglass (UVA), 50.83
- Kate Douglass (UVA)- 49.96 *ACC Meet Record
- Lexi Cuomo (UVA)- 50.65
- Kylee Alons (NCS)- 50.74
Cracking 50 seconds and taking down Kelsi Dahlia‘s 2016 ACC meet record was UVA sophomore Kate Douglass, swimming at 49.96. That still is still a tad over Douglass’ season best and lifetime best of 49.73. Giving UVA a 1-2 finish in this event was junior Lexi Cuomo, touching in at 50.65. Finishing in third place was NC State’s Kylee Alons (50.74), who was yesterday’s 50 free champion.
In total, UVA picked up 131 points from this 100 fly A-final alone. Placing 5th and 6th respectively were teammates Jessica Nava (51.82) and Caroline Gmelich (51.94). Freshman Abby Harter finished in 8th with a 52.12, a swim worth 22 points.
Winning the B-Final was UVA freshman Reilly Tiltmann, clocking in a sub-52 effort of 51.88. Tiltmann’s points now brings UVA’s 100 fly point total to 151 points.
I think it’s safe to say the UVA medley will be Cuomo in fly!!
Walsh or Gmelich/Wenger/Cuomo/Douglass seems pretty likely
Let’s see if Tiltmann drops another second in her 100 back
Cuomo is having the meet of her life!