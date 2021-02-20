Ella Nelson Breaks 400 IM ACC Record with 4:02.62

2021 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 17th – Saturday, February 20th | Prelims: 11:00 am | Finals: 7:00 pm (EST) (Except Wednesday’s timed finals, which begin at 5:15 EST)

Wednesday, February 17th – Saturday, February 20th | Prelims: 11:00 am | Finals: 7:00 pm (EST) (Except Wednesday’s timed finals, which begin at 5:15 EST) Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC Defending Champion: University of Virginia (x1) (results)

University of Virginia (x1) (results) Format: 25 Yards/Short Course Yards (SCY)

25 Yards/Short Course Yards (SCY) Championship Central: Here

Here Championship Manual

Psych Sheets (uncut)

Live Results

UVA sophomore Ella Nelson took down a six year-old conference and meet record tonight at the ACC Women’s Championships, stopping the clock in 4:02.62 and shaving nearly a second off of the old conference record.

That record previously belonged to Louisville’s Tanja Kylliainen, who set the meet record with a 4:04.21 in February of 2015 before setting the overall conference record the next month at the NCAA Championships, where she finished 4th overall with a time of 4:03.51.

Nelson’s previous best time was a 4:04.36, which she set at last year’s ACCs, where she took 2nd, just 0.01s behind champion Kate Moore of NC State. The pair swapped finishes this year, as Moore took 2nd behind Nelson with a time of 4:04.73.

Tonight, Nelson had the lead early, going out in 55.92 on the butterfly leg. She faded to 4th on the backstroke leg, as the lead changed between Virginia Tech’s Reka Gyorgy and Moore, but Nelson, reestablished control with a pair of 33-point splits on the breaststroke leg, building a more than two second lead heading into the freestyle. Moore closed hard with a 26.97 final 50, it wasn’t enough to even make things close, as Nelson won by over two seconds.

Nelson took 4th in the 200 IM last night with a 1:55.32, and is also slated to swim the 200 breast tomorrow, where she is seeded 4th.