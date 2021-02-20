Josue Dominguez Posts Nation #5 51.81 in 100 Breast, BYU Opens Up Big Lead

2021 MOUNTAIN PACIFIC SPORTS FEDERATION CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 17 – Saturday, February 20, 2021 Diving Tuesday, February 16 – Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Cal Poly Anderson Aquatics Center, San Luis Obispo, CA (Pacific Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Hawaii men (2x) & Hawaii women (4x) (results)

BYU opened up a big lead tonight over Hawaii after they were in a neck-in-neck battle up to this point.

Tonight’s session was highlighted by BYU junior Josue Dominguez blasting a 51.81 to win the 100 breast, which is more than a full second faster than his runner-up time from this meet last year. He also took almost a second off of his old best, which was the school record. This swim goes national; Dominguez moves to #5 in the country this season. BYU sophomore Brad Prolo clocked a 53.29 for the runner-up position tonight.

BYU junior Javier Nicolas added to his 200 IM victory last night with a win here in the 100 fly, going 47.43 to just miss his best by two-tenths. The 100 fly was a huge swing for BYU, who went 1-2-3. In the 200 free, BYU freshman Payton Plumb got the job done, going 1:36.36 and taking over a second off of his old best.

Hawaii picked up the 100 back courtesy of Timothy Gallagher in a 48.01, able to edge out Cal Poly junior Gennady Sytnik (48.03). Meanwhile, on the 3-meter, Hawaii went 1-3 with Max Burman (418.10) and Mason Williams (416.85) as BYU’s Mickey Strauss took second (416.86).

UCSB sophomore Dominic Falcon, the 500 free runner-up last night, turned in a winning time of 3:48.75 to take the 400 IM. Falcon helped push UCSB from fourth into third, jumping Cal Poly. He edged out BYU sophomore Tama Tuitama, who was leading until the final 50, when Falcon came from behind in a 25.27 final 50 to go by Tuitama’s 3:49.09.

BYU closed out the session on top, going 3:10.53 to easily handle Hawaii’s 3:14.16. Dominguez dropped a 51.38 breast split, while Prolo was 46.98 on fly and Connor Stirling 43.18 anchoring. Justin Lisoway was 52.76 breast on Hawaii’s relay.

Men’s Team Standings Through Day 2