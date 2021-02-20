Aquajets Backstroker Nick Topalof Commits to D1 St. Thomas for 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nick Topalof of Aquajets Swim Team made a verbal commitment to swim at the University of St. Thomas beginning in the fall of 2021. He was the first public commitment to the UST men’s class of 2025.

“I choose St. Thomas because of their willingness to help anyone that comes their way and their passion for the sports teams. St. Thomas wants their athletes to do their best in their sports, and also make sure they are staying on top of their assignments in school. I want to thank all my family and friends for helping me become the swimmer I am today. I am proud to be part of St. Thomas!”

Topalof picked up lifetime bests in all seven of his best events at the 2020 Minnesota Senior Short Course State Championships. He was runner-up in the 100 back and 200 back, placed 8th in the 200 free, and finished 23rd in the 100 fly.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 23.76

100 back – 50.71

200 back – 1:51.72

50 free – 21.95

100 free – 46.55

200 free – 1:42.69

100 fly – 52.42

He will be joining sub-52-second backstrokers John Gahnz (currently a junior) and AJ Carollo (freshman) in their debut in the Summit League in the fall of 2021. Topalof’s 100/200 back times would have scored in their respective A finals at the 2020 Summit League Championships.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.