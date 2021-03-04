Multiple Double-Winners Highlight OK 5A State Championships

The OKLAHOMA 5A HIGH SCHOOL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 22-23, 2021

Jenks, OK

Short course yards (SCY)

Carl Albert High School (girls) and Bishop Kelley (boys) each one their third straight state titles at the 2021 Oklahoma 5A state championships in February.

Girls’ Meet:

Bishop Kelley High School kicked off the meet with a win the 200 medley relay. The team of junior Allison Andrews, sophomore Regan Hoyt, senior Abbey Mink, and freshman Alex Lane combined for a time of 2:01.02, taking off over two seconds from their prelim time of 2:03.20. The same quartet would return later to top the field in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:48.53, over two seconds ahead of second place finishers Carl Albert.

Individually, Lane would later win the 500 freestyle for Bishop Kelley in a personal best time of 5:19.46.

Oologah High School’s Mia Pendleton was a double winner, claiming both the 50 (24.44) and 100 frees (53.14) in personal best times. That is Pendleton’s second straight title in the 50.

Also winning two events was Bishop McGuiness’s Macy Lewis, a freshman, who claimed titles in the 100 fly (58.21) and 100 back (58.23). In the latter event, Lewis was the only swimmer to finish under a minute.

Fort Gibson High School closed out the girls’ meet with a win in the 400 free relay, thanks to the efforts of sophomore Kaycie Farmer, senior Sadie Allen, senior Taylor French, and senior Hayley Schapp, who finished in a time of 4:02.50.

Other Girls’ Meet Winners:

Sophomore Victoria Whitbeck picked up another win for Bishop McGuiness in the 200 free, finishing in 1:58.77. She was the only swimmer to finish under two minutes. She also placed second in the 500 free (5:21.56).

picked up another win for Bishop McGuiness in the 200 free, finishing in 1:58.77. She was the only swimmer to finish under two minutes. She also placed second in the 500 free (5:21.56). Newcastle’s Ashley Leader, a junior, topped the field in the women’s 100 breast (1:05.60). She swam a personal best of 1:05.19 in prelims.

Boys’ Meet:

Altus Bulldogs’ Kaleb Shive picked up multiple wins to highlight the meet. Individually, the senior one the 50 free (21.47) and 100 fly (52.69). Shive finished second in both of these events in 2020.

Shive also helped the Altus Bulldogs kick off the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay, showing off his versatility by swimming the backstroke leg. He was joined by sophomore Gunner Hamon, junior Canyon Bain, and junior Nick Duncan to win in 1:43.85.

Also picking up two state titles was Carl Albert’s Karl Putman. The senior finished first in the 200 free (1:43.03) and 100 back (52.32). That is his second straight state title in the 100 back.

Junior Owen Flynn of Heritage High School successfully defended his 2020 state titles in both the 200 IM (1:59.91) and 100 breast (1:00.40). In the 200 IM, he edged out senior Tyler Hoang of Bishop Kelley by .05 (2:00.04).

Bishop Kelley brought in big points in the relays, winning both the 200 and 400 free relays. The team of junior Ian Wilson, junior Cogan Frohnapfel, senior Sam Duda, and Hoang put together winning times of 1:30.60 and 3:17.62 in the 200 and 400, respectively.

Other Boys’ Meet Winners:

Sophomore Preston Hoang of Bishop Kelley finished first in the 100 free (48.10), taking off almost half-a-second from his prelim time of 48.59.

of Bishop Kelley finished first in the 100 free (48.10), taking off almost half-a-second from his prelim time of 48.59. Bishop Kelley’s Sam Duda, a senior and runner-up behind Putman in the 200 free, picked up his first state title in the 500 free, topping the field by over 18 seconds with a time of 4:55.20.

TEAM SCORES

Girls:

Carl Albert High School – 241 Bishop Kelley High School – 225 Fort Gibson High School – 208 Altus Bulldogs – 202 Edison Preparatory High – 151

Boys: