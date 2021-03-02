After Missing SECs, Potential Scorer Leah Braswell Out of 2021 Women’s NCAAs

After missing the 2021 SEC Women’s Championships, pre-cut psych sheets for the 2021 NCAA Women’s Championships do not include Florida distance standout Leah Braswell.

NCAA WOMEN’S PRE-CUT PSYCH SHEETS

In February, the University of Florida said that Braswell missed the SEC Championships due to “health concerns,” but didn’t elaborate further (and they’ve continued to decline to comment with specifics).

A junior this season, Braswell only competed during the first semester. She swam well at Florida’s mid-season invite meet, hitting a 4:38.69 in the 500 free and 16:15.63 in the mile. Florida finished second to Kentucky at the 2021 SEC Championships, ending the meet 53 points behind the Wildcats; with her mid-season times, Braswell would’ve snagged 42 points off of two events alone, and the team race would’ve been even tighter with Braswell in the mix.

With her 4:38.69 in the 500, Braswell would’ve been seeded to score at ninth at the NCAA meet (9 points). She also would’ve been invited with the 29-seed in the mile.

In 2020, Braswell was the 3-seed in the 1650 free and 13-seed in the 500 free for NCAAs, which ended up getting canceled due to the pandemic. Based on seeds, she was projected to score 20 points at 2020 NCAAs. In 2019, Braswell won the SEC title in the 1650 free, and she went on to swim at 2019 NCAAs, where she touched 21st in the mile and 31st in the 500.

Florida still has a talented distance group primed to score at NCAAs. In the 500 free, sophomore Tylor Mathieu is seeded 10th (4:39.21), freshman Elise Bauer is seeded 17th (4:41.26) and senior Taylor Ault is seeded 24th (4:42.57). Meanwhile, Ault is seeded 11th in the mile (16:05.09), Bauer is 15th (16:07.30) and freshman backstroker-turned-miler Lain Shahboz is 23rd (16:12.01).