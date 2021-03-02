UNC Keeps SwimMAC’s Spencer Freeman In-State for Fall 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

SwimMAC Carolina’s Spencer Freeman, a junior at Myers Park High School, is staying local with a verbal commitment to UNC for fall 2022.

I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at the University of North Carolina! Big thanks to all my friends, family, and coaches that helped me along the way! Go heels! 🐏 💙

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 free – 46.82

200 free – 1:38.92

500 free – 4:29.02

1650 free – 15:47.90

200 back – 1:50.36

200 fly – 1:50.34

200 IM – 1:54.02

400 IM – 3:54.16

At the 2020 18&U Winter Championships in December, Freeman raced to lifetime bests in the 200/500/1650 free, 200 fly and 400 IM.

Most recently, Freeman represented Myers Park at the North Carolina HS 4A State Championships. There, he finished third in the 200 free (1:40.60) and fourth in the 500 free (4:33.06), while he led off Myers Park’s runner-up 400 free relay in a lifetime best 46.82.

UNC, in their second season with head coach Mark Gangloff, moved up from seventh in 2020 to sixth in 2021 at the ACC Championships. They were just 11 points away from fifth place at the 2021 meet. The Tar Heels are led by junior Tomas Sungalia in the 200 free, the 2021 ACC B-final winner, while freshman Patrick Hussey leads the distance group.

Freeman joins Jack Guenther, Tyler Roberton, Patrick Sleater and Tanner Jones in UNC’s class of 2026.

