WashU Picks Up Breaststroker Saya Ryan for Fall 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Saya Ryan of Burlingame Aquatic Club has committed to Washington University in St. Louis for this coming fall. Ryan is a senior at Crystal Springs Uplands High School in California.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Washington University in St. Louis! A huge thank you to Coach Ben, my teammates, friends, and family for their unwavering support. I am so grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait for my next 4 years as a WashU Bear!”

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 breast – 1:08.52

200 breast – 2:26.90

200 IM – 2:17.71

Ryan, primarily a breaststroker, has CA/NV sectional cuts in the 200 breast and the 100 LCM breast. Her best times in both breaststrokes came in March 2020, just a week or so before the pandemic started in the U.S.

Last season, Ryan would’ve been #5 on the WashU roster in both breaststrokes. She would’ve scored in both breaststroke C-finals at the 2020 UAA Championships, where the Bears placed fourth overall.

Ryan joins Isabella Barrientos in WashU’s incoming class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.