From 58.2/2:04 to 55.4/2:00 in Breast in 2020, Jack Guenther Chooses UNC (2022)

UNC has picked up Jack Guenther of the Aquatic Team of Mecklenburg for 2022, keeping another breaststroker in-state. He’s a junior at Myers Park High School.

I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of North Carolina! Thank you to everyone who has helped me get here. Go heels!🐑

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 breast – 55.42

200 breast – 2:00.41

200 IM – 1:53.97

200 free – 1:41.68

Guenther has dropped big time since the pandemic hit. He was 58.2/2:04.3 in the breaststroke events pre-COVID, and has since taken over two seconds off of his 100 breast and over three off of his 200 breast. He has also brought his 200 free down from 1:46.3 and his 200 IM down from 1:55.5.

At the 2020 North Carolina HS 4A State Championships, Guenther only raced the 200 IM, placing 21st, as he was DQ’d in the 100 breast. With his best times since that meet, he would’ve been runner-up in the 100 breast and sixth in the 200 IM. Guenther is racing at the 4A West Regional Championships this weekend, the qualifier for the state meet, and he’s the top seed in the 100 breast (58.85).

Senior Valdas Abalikšta (52.0/1:55.1) and junior Jacob Rauch (52.7/1:57.9) lead the Tar Heels in breaststroke. Guenther would’ve been their third-best 200 breaststroker last season, and he would’ve been #5 on the roster in the 100 breast. It took a 54.8 in the 100 and 1:59.3 in the 200 to make C-finals at the 2020 ACC Championships.

Guenther joins Tyler Roberton, Patrick Sleater and Tanner Jones in UNC’s class of 2026.

