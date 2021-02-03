Georgia HS Champion Charlie Stout Stays Local, Verbals to UGA (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

SwimAtlanta’s Charlie Stout is staying local with a verbal to the Georgia Bulldogs for fall 2022. He’s a junior at George Walton Academy in Monroe, Ga.

I am honored and excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Georgia! I wouldn’t be here without my coaches, my parents, and my friends who have always supported me. I can’t wait to swim with this amazing program! #committotheg

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 breast – 56.39

200 breast – 2:02.47

200 IM – 1:53.98

At the 2020 Georgia HS 1-3A State Championships, as a sophomore, Stout won the 100 breast (56.55) and claimed third in the 200 free (1:42.11). He also competed in both breaststrokes at the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East.

At the 2020 Winter 18&U Championships, Stout hit lifetime bests in a number of events, including the 100 breast (56.39) and 200 breast (2:02.47).

Senior Jack Dalmolin leads Georgia’s breaststroke group, and he’s gone 52.2/1:52.8 this season, both lifetime bests. Junior Harrison Wayner, who has gone lifetime bests 53.2/1:57.8 this year, sits #2 on the UGA roster in the breaststroke. Stout would’ve been #4 in both breast events on UGA’s roster last year.

In a large incoming class of 2025 for the Bulldogs, Arie Voloschin leads the charge in breaststroke with a 53.7/1:58.8 combo.

Stout joins Matt Sates, one of South Africa’s top talents nationally, and Sam Kohm in UGA’s 2026 class on the men’s side.

