Sam Kohm to Join Older Brother Zach at Georgia in Fall 2022

Plymouth Whitemarsh Aquatics’ Sam Kohm has verbally committed to Georgia for fall 2022, joining older brother Zach Kohm, a fall 2021 commit.

I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Georgia!! I would like to thank all my friends, family, and coaches for helping me get to this point, I can’t wait to call Athens home! Go dawgs!! #committotheg

TOP TIMES (SCY)

200 free – 1:46.17

500 free – 4:41.92

1000 free – 9:40.16

1650 free – 16:00.10

400 IM – 4:10.17

Kohm is a junior at La Salle College High School in Pennsylvania. At 2019 Easterns, as a freshman, he qualified for the 500 free C-final, where he touched 18th overall.

Last summer, at the 2019 Middle Atlantic LSC Championships in LCM, Kohm swam to an eighth-place finish in the 1500m free (16:35.81). He was also 12th in both the 800m free (8:42.35) and 400m free (4:10.91) and 18th in the 400m IM (4:46.36).

Georgia is led in the distance free events by seniors Greg Reed (4:16.7/14:43), Aaron Apel (4:19.1/14:57) and Grant Norgan (4:17.0/15:10), junior Andrew Abruzzo (4:15.0/15:02) and freshman Jake Magahey (4:12.7/14:51).

Kohm joins Matt Sates, one of South Africa’s top talents nationally, in UGA’s 2026 class on the men’s side.

