Illinois Picks Up Wisconsin HS Finalist Brigitta Neverman (2022)

Green Bay YMCA’s Brigitta Neverman has verbally committed to the University of Illinois for fall 2022. She’s a junior at Preble High School in Green Bay, Wis., and she follows her older brother into the Big Ten; Kaiser Neverman is currently a freshman with the Minnesota Gophers.

I’m so extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Illinois! I chose Illinois because of the welcoming team atmosphere, the coaches, and all the amazing resources to help me succeed in and out of the pool. I would like to thank my family, coaches, teammates, and friends for their endless support throughout this process. I can’t wait to be a part of this amazing team! 🔸🔹

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 fly – 55.67

100 back – 56.45

200 back – 2:01.93

200 IM – 2:03.98

400 IM – 4:26.76

50 free – 24.28

100 free – 52.16

Neverman is a versatile get for Illinois, with strong times in the sprint fly, backstroke and IM. She raced during the 2019 fall high school season, taking third in the 200 IM (2:03.98) and tenth in the 100 back (56.73).

Illinois will immediately get a boost from Neverman– last season, she would’ve been the program’s top 100 butterflier and their #2 200 IMer. At the 2020 Big Ten Championships, it took a 4:21 in the 400 IM, a 2:00 in the 200 IM and a 54.4 in the 100 fly to make C-finals.

Neverman joins breaststroker Sara Jass in Illinois’s class of 2022.

