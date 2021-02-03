Bryant Women Sit Atop NEC Preseason Polls

Courtesy: Bryant Athletics

Somerset, N.J. – The Bryant University women’s swimming and diving team was selected to finish first in the Northeast Conference by the organization on Wednesday.

The three-time NEC champion Bulldogs received six first-place votes, followed by Central Connecticut, who received three votes. Wagner is in third, followed by Long Island, Saint Francis, Sacred Heart, St. Francis Brooklyn, Mount St. Mary’s, and Merrimack.

Last season the Black and Gold won their third-straight NEC title, where they earned 22 total medals (11 gold, five silver, and six bronze). This will be head coach Katie Cameron’s 16th season at the helm.

Bryant will make its season debut on February 13th in a conference matchup against LIU in Smithfield.

NEC PRESEASON POLL