Winter Juniors Qualifier Sara Jass (2022) Verbally Commits to Illinois

High school junior Sara Jass from Geneva, Illinois has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Illinois and will head to Champaign in the fall of 2022.

“I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Illinois! I want to thank my family, friends and coaches for their constant support. #jointhefight 🧡💙”

Jass swims for Rosary High School and Academy Bullets Swim Club. She is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American who specializes in breaststroke, freestyle, and IM. She placed 12th in the 100 breast as a sophomore at the 2019 IHSA Girls State Swimming and Diving Championships. At the Sectionals meet in the fall of 2020, she swam the 50 free and 100 breast, placing 7th and 6th, respectively. Since the start of her junior year, Jass has improved her lifetime bests in the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 back. She notched PBs in the 200 and 400 IM in the spring of her sophomore year swimming at the 2020 Illinois LSC Senior Short Course Championships and the SCST Chicagoland Championships.

Best SCY times:

200 breast – 2:16.45

100 breast – 1:04.18

50 breast – 30.13

400 IM – 4:29.61

200 IM – 2:05.12

100 free – 53.21

50 free – 24.12

200 back – 2:08.84

100 back – 58.63

Jass will overlap a year with breaststroker Divya Kale, who led the Illini efforts at B1Gs last season with 1:02.98 in the 100. Also Kaleigh Haworth (1:06.25/2:18.42 last year), Jeanri Buys, and Lauren Beard will be there to welcome Jass into the breaststroke training group.

