Toussaint & Kamminga Go Sub-Minute To Finish Up Flanders

2021 FLANDERS QUALIFICATION MEET

The 2021 Flanders Qualification Meet concluded today in Belgium, with Femke Heemskerk, Arno Kamminga and more in the water to flex their racing muscles.

Heemskerk doubled up on her 100m freestyle victory from last night with another win here in the 200m free. The Olympic medalist produced the only sub-2:00 time of the field in 1:59.05. Heemskerk also raced the 100m fly where she collected bronze in a time of 1:01.50.

Topping that 1fly podium for the women was Maaike de Waard, also of the Netherlands. De Waard touched in a time of 1:00.73, off her personal best of 58.10 notched just last month in Rotterdam, but enough to grab the win here.

Behind her was 15-year-old Roos Vanotterdijk who snagged silver in 1:01.33. The teen has already been as fact as 58.30 from last August.

Kamminga snagged the 100m breast victory in a time of 59.17 while Jesse Puts produced the quickest 50m back time of the men’s field, winning in 26.11.

Kira Toussaint also took home a gold, logging a time of 59.79 in the women’s 100m back. Splitting 29.23/30.56, Toussaint surged to the wall in the only time under 1:00. The two-time European Short Course champion already ranks as the world’s 2nd fastest performer this season, owning a season-best 1back of 58.91, a time that also doubles as the Dutch national record.