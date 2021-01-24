VHSL Class 5 Finalists Kemper John and Maggie Dominick Headed to Cincinnati

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Kemper John and Maggie Dominick, both high school students in the state of Virginia, will suit up together next fall at the University of Cincinnati. They’ll join Annabelle Young, Maddy Hensler, Meghan Fleury, and Payton Baxter in the class of 2025.

Kemper John

A senior at Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke, John swims year-round with Virginia Gators and specializes mainly in fly and back. She placed 4th in the 100 fly (55.62) and 6th in the 100 back (56.49) at the 2020 VHSL Class 5 State Championships. Both times were PBs, as was her leadoff 100 free (52.55) on the 3rd-place 400 free relay. John is a Futures qualifier in the 100 back, 200 back, and 100 fly. Her best SCY times include:

100 fly – 55.62

200 fly – 2:02.15

50 back – 27.39

100 back – 56.49

200 back – 2:03.63

50 free – 25.05

200 IM – 2:05.70

400 IM – 4:26.11

Maggie Dominick

Dominick is a versatile sprinter who swims for Frank Cox High School in Virginia Beach and TIDE Swimming. She came in 3rd in the 50 free (23.58) and 3rd in the 100 free (51.56) at the 2020 VHSL Class 5 State Championships. She also anchored the 3rd-place 200 medley relay (23.35) and led off the 6th place 200 free relay (24.22). After putting up PBs in the 50/100 free during high school season, she added best times in the SCY 200/500 free, 100 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM at the 2020 Virginia Swimming LSC Senior Short Course Championships. She finaled in all five events.

50 free – 23.58

100 free – 51.56

200 free – 1:50.54

500 free – 4:56.51

100 fly – 56.53

100 back – 57.48

200 IM – 2:06.03

