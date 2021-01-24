Texas High School Swimming Post-Season Gets Underway Statewide

The Texas high school swimming & diving championship season is officially underway, and while the state is notoriously stingy with publishing postseason results, a few highlights came out of the first weekend of district action.

Texas, unlike many states, is sticking to its traditional post-season format, with a few exceptions. District meets continue as prelims/finals events as normal, but with no consolation finals at those meets. The top 4 finishers in each event at District meets will advance to the Region meets (4 Districts per Region, meaning 16 per event). That’s a reduction from the normal 24-per-Region.

Regional meets and State meets will be 1-day events with prelims in the morning and finals in the evening. That’s a slight deviation from the traditional format that has prelims on one day and finals the next day. Boys’ and Girls’ meets will be split into different weekends, which is also a new format.

The biggest change is that the state championship meet, hosted at the University of Texas, has reverted to just 16 qualifiers per event for the state championship meet. That was the norm prior to the 2016-2017 season, but at that point was expanded to 24 qualifiers.

This year, the winner of each of 8 regions, plus the next 8 best ‘wildcard’ times from across all regions, advance to the state meet in each swimming event. In diving, the top 2 finishers in each region advance.

Texas is divided into two divisions: Class 6A, for the state’s biggest schools, and Class 5A, for the state’s “smaller” schools (though many are still very big, with the largest “small” schools still having over 2,200 students).

Swimmers cannot change individual events between levels of the post-season.