Koch/Kamminga Matchup Featured At 2021 Flanders Qualification Meet

2021 FLANDERS QUALIFICATION MEET

Saturday, January 23rd & Sunday, January 24th

Wezenberg Olympic Swimming Center, Flanders, Belgium

LCM (50m)

Olympic Qualifier

Yesterday we reported how the annual Flanders Swimming Cup has transitioned into the Flanders Qualification Meet for this 2021 calendar year.

Set for Antwerp, Belgium on Saturday, January 23rd, and Sunday, January 24th, this Flanders Qualification meet will serve as a FINA-sanctioned qualification meet for the postponed 2020 Olympic Games. The event is open for domestic swimmers able to train during the current coronavirus lockdown, as well as visiting foreign swimmers.

Although the British and Lithuanian contingents we saw last year are absent this time around, the lineup of racers includes a power pack from the Netherlands along with a sprinkling of Austrians and Germans.

Several swimmers who are currently competing at the Geneva Challenge are set to make their way to Antwerp, including Dutchman Arno Kamminga, Nyls Korstanje, Kira Toussaint, and Maaike de Waard. Fellow countrymates to the tune of Jesse Puts, Tes Schouten and Arjan Knipping are listed as entrants as well.

Host nation athletes including Alexandre Marcourt, Louis Croenen, Fanny Lecluyse, Lander Hendrickx, Roos van Otterdijk, and Kimberly Buys

German national record holder Marco Koch is also among the competitors, as is Austrian Caroline Pilhatsch.

