Flanders Swimming Cup Turns Into Qualification Meet For 2021

January 16th, 2021 News

The 2021 edition of the Flanders Swimming Cup slated for next weekend has been altered for this year and will be named the Flanders Qualification Meet.

Set for Antwerp, Belgium on Saturday, January 23rd, and Sunday, January 24th, the Flanders Qualification meet will serve as a FINA-sanctioned qualification meet for the postponed 2020 Olympic Games. The event is open for domestic swimmers able to train during the current coronavirus lockdown, as well as visiting foreign swimmers.

Last year at the formal Flanders Swimming Cup, a host of elite stars competed in the annual affair, including James Guy, Freya Anderson and Jacob Whittle of Great Britain, as well as Jesse Puts and Kenzo Simons of the Netherlands.

Lithuania also sent a small squad last year, with Andrius Sidlauskas and Giedrius Titenus among the racers.

We're awaiting the start lists for this event.

 

 

 

