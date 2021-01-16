2021 Geneva Challenge: Martinenghi Posts 2nd Best 50 Breast Of Career

54ÈME CHALLENGE INTERNATIONAL DE GENÈVE (SUI)

While competing on day 2 of the 54th Geneva International Challenge in Switzerland, Nicolo Martinenghi posted Italy’s second-fastest performance all-time in the men’s 50m breaststroke.

The 21-year-old ace fired off a winning time of 26.68 to take the men’s 50m breast final tonight, beating the next-closest competitor, Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands, by well over half a second. Kamminga clocked 27.46 to snag silver, while Italian Alessandro Pinzuti rounded out the top 3 in 27.59.

Martinenghi recently produced a new Italian national record in this event, posting a time of 26.56 at the Italian Open Swimming Championships in December. Prior to that, the man’s 50m breast personal best was situated at 26.85.

He nearly already surpassed that once again in this morning’s heats here in Geneva, claiming the top seed in an AM effort of 26.93 before dropping it down to 26.68 this evening for gold in a new meet record.

Martinenghi’s Italian record represents the 25th fastest performance all-time, while tonight’s 26.68 clocking sits just outside the top 50.