UNC Nabs 44.7/1:37.5 Sprinter Tyler Roberton for 2022

UNC has added sprinter Tyler Roberton of Tampa Bay Aquatics to their class of 2026. Roberton is a junior at Berkeley Prep School in Tampa, Fla., and he’ll head to Chapel Hill in fall 2022.

I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to swim for the University of North Carolina. I am looking forward to furthering my athletic and academic future at Chapel Hill. I’d like to thank my friends and teammates who have supported me through the years, and my coaches who have helped me pursue my athletic goals. Most importantly, I’d like to thank my family for believing in me throughout this process, encouraging me and helping make this dream come true!!! #GoHeels #UNC

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 20.66

100 free – 44.76

200 free – 1:37.52

100 fly – 51.17

Roberton is coming off of a big meet at the Florida HS 1A State Championships, where he was runner-up in the 100 free and 200 free. He also led off Berkeley Prep’s third-place 200 free relay and their third-place 400 free relay; his lifetime bests in the 50/100/200 free are all from this meet in November 2020.

From the 2019 high school champs to the 2020 meet, Roberton made huge strides; at the 2019 Florida HS 1A Champs, as a sophomore, Roberton finished ninth in the 200 free (1:41.03) and 14th in the 500 free (4:39.55). At the 2020 meet just over a month ago, he broke 21 seconds for the first time in the 50 free, and in the year 2020, he went from 46.7/1:41.0 in the 100/200 to 44.7/1:37.5.

UNC has improved under head coach Mark Gangloff, whose first season was the shortened 2019-20 year. Their sprint group has steadily grown; in fall 2020, for the first time since 2015, they had more than two sub-20 sprinters in the 50 free. In the 100 free, Jack Messenger (42.6 last season) and Tyler Hill (42.7 this season) have been the first sub-43 100 freestylers on the roster since 2013.

Roberton would’ve ranked #5 on the Tar Heels’ roster in the 200 free last season. He joins distance specialists Patrick Sleater and Tanner Jones in UNC’s class of 2026.

