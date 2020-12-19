UNC Keeps Distance Freestyler Patrick Sleater In-State for Fall 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

North Carolina has picked up a 2022 verbal from in-state distance specialist Patrick Sleater of Smoky Mountain Aquatic Club. Sleater is a junior at The Asheville School.

“I’m beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at the University of North Carolina! Thank you to my friends, family, and coaches for supporting me and helping me get here. Go Heels!!”

TOP TIMES (SCY)

200 free – 1:40.85

500 free – 4:29.83

1000 free – 9:24.69

1650 free – 15:24.92

400 IM – 3:59.16

Sleater has very recently dropped huge time, upping his recruiting value by a significant margin. Racing at the Cary, N.C., site of the virtual 2020 Winter Junior Championships, Sleater clocked lifetime bests in the 200 free, 500 free and 1650 free. Going into the meet, his bests were 1:43.98 in the 200, 4:36.28 in the 500 and 15:47.15 in the 1650.

His 15:24.92 time in the mile ties him for #20 out of swimmers in the 15-16 age group since the beginning of 2019. He’s #12 in the year 2020 and #7 in the age group since the pandemic hit.

Sleater won the 200 free and 500 free at the 2020 North Carolina Independent HS Championships, and he was the 500 free runner-up at the meet in 2019.

Immediately, Sleater should be a contributor on the Tar Heel lineup. At the 2020 ACC Championships, he would’ve been a scorer in the mile at 21st, and he would’ve been UNC’s best miler all season. Freshman Patrick Hussey is already building their distance group back up, and he’s been 15:15.41 this season already.

Sleater joins Tanner Jones, another distance specialist at 4:33/15:34, in UNC’s class of 2026.

