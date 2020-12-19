Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WJR Holder Eddie Wang Named Taiwan’s ‘Best Male Athlete’

Comments: 1

18-year-old Eddie Wang has been named best male athlete of Taiwan (Chinese Taipei) at the nation’s Sports Elite Awards ceremony today, December 19th.

During season 2 of the International Swimming League (ISL), Cali Condor swimmer Wang became just the ninth swimmer in history to break the 1:50 barrier in the men’s 200 butterfly. The teen clocked a mark of 1:49.89 to lower the world junior record for the third time across the Budapest bubble season.

Wang, who was born on January 23, 2002, doesn’t turn 19 until next year. Under FINA rules for World Junior Records, male swimmers are age-eligible through December 31 of the year in which they turn 18.

Last year Wang was named ‘best new talent’ after having qualified for the postponed Tokyo Olympic Games and become the first Taiwanese to medal at a U.S. Open Swimming Championships. Wang hit his Olympic “A” cut in the 200 fly in long course at the 2019 National Games when he swam 1:55.72, and came very close to a personal best at the 2019 US Open when he swam 1:55.82 in the “A” final for 2nd place.

Wang’s aforementioned 1:49.89 WJR now ranks him as the 3rd fastest swimmer in the world this season.

2020-2021 SCM Men 200 Fly

ChadENS
le Clos
11/22
1:48.57
2Tom
Shields		LAC1:48.6611/22
3Eddie
Wang		CAC1:49.8911/16
4Yuya
Sakamoto		JPN1:50.5110/17
5Vini
Lanza		LON1:50.6410/31
View Top 26»

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
swimfan210_
5 minutes ago

Watch out for this guy next year

1
0
Reply

About Retta Race

Retta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!