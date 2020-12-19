Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

NC State-Bound Norgaard Clocks SCM 800 Free Danish Record

2020 DANISH SC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The women’s portion of the 2020 Danish Short Course Championships concluded yesterday, which means now it’s the men’s turn.

In the interest of addressing the coronavirus pandemic, the usually gender-combined competition has been split into women’s and men’s mini-meets in order to handle crowd congestion on-deck and elsewhere within the Helsingor Swimming Hall.

Making some major noise right off the bat was 20-year-old Alexander Norgaard, who took the men’s 800m freestyle title in record-breaking style. Stopping the clock in a time of 7:32.77, Norgaard’s outing took over the previous Danish national standard of 7:34.60 former NC State standout Anton Ipsen put on the books just this past January.

Ipsen was also in the race here at Helsinger Swimming Hall, getting to the wall nearly 2 seconds behind Norgaard in 7:34.73.

Norgaard himself is headed to NC State eventually, with the Olympic hopeful deferring his enrollment until 2021.

Norgaard now ranked as Europe’s #1 800m freestyle in the 18&U category, as well as the 4th fastest man in the world this SCM season.

2020-2021 SCM Men 800 Free

MykhailoUKR
Romanchuk
11/21
7:25.73
2Henrik
Christiansen		NOR7:25.7811/21
3Felix
Auboeck		AUT7:31.8911/21
4Alexander
Norgaard		DEN7:32.7712/18
5Anton
Ipsen		DEN7:34.7312/18
View Top 26»

Splits for Norgaard and Ipsen are below:

