Olympians Agnes Bernek-Mutina and Peter Bernek Announce Birth of Firstborn

Three-time Hungarian Olympian Agnes Bernek-Mutina and two-time Hungarian Olympian Peter Bernek have announced the birth of their firstborn child Berne today via Instagram.

Combined, the two have raced at a total of 4 Olympic Games; Bernek-Mutina in 2004, 2008, and 2012, and Bernek in 2012 and 2016.

At her first Olympics, Bernek-Mutina swam the 100 freestyle, swimming a 58.10 for 38th place. In both 2008 and 2012, she swam the 200 freestyles finishing in 11th in the former year with a 1:58.15 and 22nd at the former with a 1:59.56.

Bernek-Mutina’s top Olympic performance came in 2008 when she, Eszter Dara, Zsuzanna Jakabos, and Evelyn Verrasztó swam to a 6th place finish in the 4×200 freestyle relay. She raced the 4×100 and 4×200 relays at London 2012, coming 15th and 9th, respectively.

Bernek, who has represented Hungary at the last two Olympics, raced the 200 backstroke at London 2012 and the 200 & 400 freestyle at Rio 2016. In the 200 back in 2012, he qualified for the semi-final in 9th place with a 1:57.52 but failed to qualify for the final, swimming a 1:57.71 in the semis for 12th place.

Four years later, Bernek was unsuccessful in advancing past the heats of either the 200 or 400 freestyle, finishing 37th in the 200 with a 1:49.73 and 21st in the 400 with a 3:48.58.

Bernek picked up four medals at three European Short Course Championships in 2013, 2015, and 2017. He won silver at Herning 2013 in the 200 backstroke with a 1:50.43, gold at Netanya 2015 in the 400 free in a 3:35.46, and won gold and silver in the 400 IM (3:59.47) and freestyle (3:35.96), respectively at Copenhagen 2017. Bernek also won gold at the 2014 World Short Course Championships in the 400 freestyle with a 3:34.32.

Bernek placed 6th in the 200 backstroke at the 2017 World Swimming Championships in Budapest. He set a new national record of 1:55.58 in the event which still stands today. Most recently Bernek swam at the 2019 World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, finishing 31st in the 200 IM and 5th in the 400 IM.

The two celebrate the birth of their child four months after their first wedding anniversary in August.