Arkansas Adds Sprinter Claire Rumzie for Fall 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Arkansas has added Claire Rumzie of Peak Swimming in California to their class of 2025.

I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Arkansas! A huge thank you to my parents, coaches and teammates for all the support! I’m looking forward to being a part of this amazing team and I can’t wait to be a Razorback!! woo pig sooie! #wps 🐗

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 24.06

100 free – 52.37

200 free – 1:54.27

100 fly – 59.27

200 IM – 2:11.61

Rumzie is primarily a sprint freestyler, and she’s been 27.37/1:00.07 in long course in the 100 free and 200 free.

Arkansas has been known for their sprint free group; Anna Hopkin was one of the NCAA’s best sprinters at 21.1/46.2/1:42.3 in the free events last season. So far this year, another British standout, Emily Barclay, leads the roster in the sprint free (22.4/48.7), while junior Kobie Melton has been 22.5/48.9.

Rumzie joins Allie Thome, Olivia Mendenhall and Rebecca Simpson in Arkansas’ class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.