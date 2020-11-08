Winter Juniors Qualifier Allie Thome Sends Verbal to Arkansas for 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Allie Thome from Cypress, Texas has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Arkansas for 2021-22. She wrote on social media:

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Arkansas. I want to thank my coaches, friends, family, and teammates for supporting me and helping me reach my goals. I can’t wait to be a razorback. #woopigsooie 🐗❤️”

Thome is a senior at Bridgeland High School where she is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American. She swims year-round for Katy Aquatics and specializes in IM, free and fly. Thome is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 400 IM and a USA Swimming Futures qualifier in the 50/100/500 free and 100 fly. As a freshman swimming for Bridgeland at the 2018 Texas UIL 5A State Meet, she placed 5th in the 200 free (1:52.48) and 3rd in the 500 free (5:00.70). She competed at 2019 Winter Juniors West in the 200/400 IM and swam a lifetime best in the 100 fly in time trials. At College Station Sectionals in 2019 she notched PBs in the SCY 100/200 free and 400 IM and finaled in the 100/200 free and 200/400 IM. More recently, she competed at 2020 TWST Gulf Swimming Short Course Championships and came in either 1, 2nd or 3rd in the 10/100/200 free and 200/400 IM.

Her best SCY times include:

50 free – 24.18

100 free – 51.87

200 free – 1:51.43

500 free – 4:59.51

100 breast – 1:06.90

100 fly – 57.42

200 fly – 2:06.72

200 IM – 2:05.52

400 IM – 4:21.63

Arkansas women came in 10th at 2020 SEC Championships. Thome’s times are still a bit out of range of scoring for the Razorbacks at conference; it took 1:59.44/4:17.06 in the 200/400 IM and 49.34/1:47.03/4:48.29 in the 100/200/500 free to get second swims last season at the championship meet. Thome will enter the class of 2025 with Olivia Mendenhall and Rebecca Simpson.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.