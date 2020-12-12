Pernille Blume Headed To Gender-Split Danish SC C’ships

2020 DANISH SC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Monday, December 14th – Monday, December 21st

First 4 days are women’s events, Second 4 days are men’s events

Helsingør Swimming Hall

SCM (25m)

Women’s Entries/Live Results

Men’s Entries/Live Results

The 2020 Danish Short Course Championships are slated to kickoff on Monday, December 14th, with some unique coronavirus-related impacts felt for the 8-day competition.

For instance, already the usually combined competition has been split into women’s and men’s mini-meets in order to handle crowd congestion on-deck and elsewhere within the Helsingor Swimming Hall. Women’s events alone will comprise days 1-4, while the men’s racing will pick up once the entirety of the women’s competition has concluded.

Additionally, as we reported, as of December 9th Danish swimming pools were closed for any non-elite swimmers. As such, any swimmer on the non-elite, age group and junior levels have been left out of the water and with no final preparation for this championships.

Nonetheless, the competition is a chance to shake off the racing cobwebs, with much of the Danish domestic meet scene obliterated from the coronavirus-related restrictions.

Julie Kepp Jensen put this into perspective when looking forward to next week’s meet.

“I am so looking forward to getting back in competitive shape and see where I stand in my own development process.

“Usually I have a competition every six months, where I get an indication of what and how much I have improved, so it will be exciting to see how much better I have become in a whole year of hard and serious training.

“It is the first time in my career that I have trained for so long without testing the level along the way, so I hope that all the good training bears fruit, and I deliver some fast times for the championship.”

Joining her will be 2016 Olympic champion Pernille Blume, with the 26-year-old entered in the 50m/100m free, as well as the 50m fly. Emilie Beckmann is also ready to race, as are Helena Rosendahl Bach and Signe Bro.