Tightened Coronavirus Restrictions Threaten Danish SC C’ships

Due to coronavirus-related restrictions, the 2020 Danish Short Course Championships have already been split into separate women’s and men’s competitions happening on different dates. The women’s are set to begin on December 14th, with the men following on December 18th.

However, in light of a recent press conference by Denmark’s Ministry of Culture, additional changes will need to be implemented for this annual event.

Swimming pools will be closed for any non-elite swimmers as of today, December 9th. As such, any swimmer on the non-elite, age group and junior levels will be left out of the water and with no final preparation with the Championships just 5 days away.

The Danish Swimming Union stated on their site about this situation, “It is by no means in the spirit of the sport, and therefore we reach out to the participating clubs to ensure that the clubs’ qualified DM swimmers have the opportunity to train towards the start of the Danish championship.

“The vast majority of the clubs we have spoken to have already given positive feedback on this” and the Union provides contact information for any club that is challenged in getting training prior to December 14th’s start date.

Additionally, the tighter coronavirus-related restrictions may also impact if swimmers are able to be fed and if they can spend the night during the championships.

“Right now we are in close dialogue with Comwell Borupgaard in Elsinore, who has confirmed that it is still possible to offer accommodation and dining. In this connection, we have also been in contact with the North Zealand Police.”

We will continue to report on any updates as they are provided.