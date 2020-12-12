VA Distance Specialist Claire Dafoe Verbals to Pitt (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Claire Dafoe of NOVA of Virginia Aquatics has verbally committed to Pitt for fall 2022. A junior at Cosby High School, Dafoe joins Pitt’s class of 2026.

I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Pittsburgh!! Pitt offers top ranked academics and athletics combined with a passion for excellence! #H2P🏆💙💛 GO PANTHERS!!!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

200 free – 1:51.83

500 free – 4:50.84

1000 free – 9:56.20

1650 free – 16:43.60

100 fly – 58.88

200 fly – 2:03.84

200 IM – 2:05.54

400 IM – 4:25.45

At the 2020 Virginia HS 6A State Championships, Dafoe claimed seventh in the 200 free and eighth in the 500 free. She also swam the fly leg of their 200 medley relay (26.84) and anchored their 400 free relay (54.20). Dafoe’s 4:50.84 in the 500 free is also a post-quarantine best, done at the NOVA Senior Classic in early November.

Dafoe recently hit a string of long course meters lifetime bests, racing at the 2020 U.S. Open. She was 4:20.90 in the 400 free, 8:57.80 in the 800 free and 17:08.56 in the 1500 free. She dropped over four seconds in the 400, over 15 in the 800 and over 20 in the 1500.

Last season, Dafoe would’ve been the #2 miler on Pitt’s roster, and she would’ve been among their top 500 freestylers, too.

Dafoe joins Angelina Messina in Pitt’s class of 2026 on the women’s side.

