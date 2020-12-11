Pitt Nabs IL Breaststroker/IMer Angelina Messina for 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

St. Charles Swim Team’s Angelina Messina is the first verbal commitment for the Pitt women for fall 2022. Messina is a junior at St. Charles North High School in Illinois.

I am so excited and blessed to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Pittsburgh!! I would like to give a huge thank you to my family, coaches, and friends who have helped along the way. So excited for the next chapter! GO PANTHERS 💙💛 #H2P

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 free – 52.02

200 free – 1:53.73

100 breast – 1:03.85

200 breast – 2:16.43

200 IM – 2:02.59

400 IM – 4:27.65

Messina is primarily a breaststroker and IMer. There was no Illinois HS state championship (IHSA) this year due to the pandemic, but Messina won sectional titles in the 200 IM and 100 breast, hitting lifetime bests in both. She finished 17th in both races at the 2018 IHSA Championships when she was a sophomore.

Messina also competed at the 2019 Winter Junior Championships – West, racing in both breaststroke events.

Last season, freshman Kate Fuhrmann led Pitt in the 100 breast (1:02.72) and freshman Alex Marlow was the team’s best 200 breaststroker (2:18.07). Messina would’ve been Pitt’s best 200 breaststroker last year, and she would’ve ranked fourth on the roster in the 100 breast and 200 IM.

Messina’s 200 breast PR would’ve just missed the 2020 ACC C-final by a tenth.

