Tar Heels Secure Verbal Commitment from Tanner Jones for 2022-23

Tanner Jones from Logan Township, New Jersey has announced his intention to swim for the University of North Carolina in the class of 2026.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and swimming career at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. I would like to thank my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for helping and believing in me to get to this point. I chose UNC because it felt like home being on campus, and the coaches and team already made me feel apart [sic] of the Tar Heel family. Go Heels!!!”

A junior at Gloucester Catholic High School, Jones swims year-round with Greater Philadelphia Aquatic Club. He specializes in distance freestyle and is a Winter U.S. Open qualifier in the 1650. He competed at the 2020 New Jersey High School Meet of Champions in the 200 and 500 freestyle events and finished 13th and 5th, respectively. He took home new PBs in both events (1:43.76 and 4:33.75). In October, Jones clocked three lifetime bests in the 50/100 free and 100 back at the 2020 Bill Schmidt Memorial Invitational, his first racing opportunity since his sophomore year high school season. Last December he had some strong performances at the 2019 Allegheny Mountain 58th Annual Christmas Invite, winning the mile with a PB of 15:34.40, and finaling in the 200 free (21st), 500 free (6th), 200 free (8th), 200 IM (17th), and 400 IM (11th). Last summer, he improved his times in the 200m free (2:02.73), 400m free (4:13.85), 800m free (8:39.92), 1500m free (16:29.15), 200m fly (2:19.48), and 200m IM (2:21.25) at the 2019 Middle Atlantic LSC Long Course Senior Championships.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 15:34.40

1000 free – 9:26.40

500 free – 4:33.75

200 free – 1:43.76

400 IM – 4:09.39

200 IM – 1:57.40

200 fly – 1:57.82

Jones is not far out of scoring range at the conference level in the mile (it took 15:29.58 last season) but he still has a way to go in the 200 free and 500 free, where it took 1:36.35/4:22.96 to get second swims at 2020 ACC Championships.

