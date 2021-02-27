2021 Big 12 Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2021 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swimming: Wednesday, February 24 – Saturday, February 27, 2021

Diving: Monday, March 1 – Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center – Austin, TX (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Texas men (24x) & Texas women (8x) (results)

TEAM SCORES AFTER DAY 3:

Women:

University of Texas – 585 University of Kansas – 426 Iowa State University – 311 West Virginia University – 286 Texas Christian University – 284

Men:

University of Texas – 640 West Virginia University – 425 Texas Christian University – 417

On the final night of racing at the Big 12 swimming championships, the Texas men are looking at securing their 25th straight title in the conference. The Texas women are also on track to defend their titles which would make it 9 in a row for them. Follow along as we watch the 1650 freestyle, followed by the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly. The night will cap off with the 400 freestyle relay.

WOMEN’S 1650 FREESTYLE

Big 12 Record: Joanna Evans (Texas) – 15:51.74 (2017)

Big 12 Meet Record: Joanna Evans (Texas) – 15:57.28 (2019)

2020 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 15:52.41

2020 Champion: Mary Smutny (Texas) – 16:52.73

MEN’S 1650 FREESTYLE

BIG 12 Record: Clark Smith (Texas) – 14:22.41 (2017)

BIG 12 Meet Record: Clark Smith (Texas) – 14:31.29 (2016)

2020 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 14:37.31

2020 Champion: Parker Neri (Texas) – 14:55.01

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE

Big 12 Record: Tasija Karosas (Texas) – 1:49.91 (2017)

Big 12 Meet Record: Tasija Karosas (Texas) – 1:51.11 (2017)

2020 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.50

2020 Champion: Julia Cook (Texas) – 1:51.62

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE

BIG 12 Record: John Shebat (Texas) – 1:36.42 (2019)

BIG 12 Meet Record: Ryan Harty (Texas) – 1:38.61 (2019)

2020 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:39.87

2020 Champion: Austin Katz (Texas) – 1:39.17

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE

Big 12 Record: Claire Adams (Texas) – 47.32 (2018)

Big 12 Meet Record: Claire Adams (Texas) – 47.46 (2018)

2020 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.18

2020 Champion: Claire Adams (Texas) 48.03

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE

BIG 12 Record: Daniel Krueger (Texas) – 41.26 (2020)

(Texas) – 41.26 (2020) BIG 12 Meet Record: Daniel Krueger (Texas) – 41.46 (2020)

(Texas) – 41.46 (2020) 2020 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 41.71

2020 Champion: Daniel Krueger (Texas) – 41.26

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE

Big 12 Record: Laura Sogar (Texas) – 2:05.04 (2012)

Big 12 Meet Record: Laura Sogar (Texas) – 2:05.25 (2013)

2020 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:06.84

2020 Champion: Kate Steward (Kansas) – 2:10.68

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE

BIG 12 Record: Will Licon (Texas) – 1:47.91 (2017)

BIG 12 Meet Record: Will Licon (Texas) – 1:49.89 (2017)

2020 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.61

2020 Champion: Caspar Corbeau (Texas) – 1:53.92

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY

Big 12 Record: Kathleen Hersey (Texas) – 1:51.18 (2009)

Big 12 Meet Record: Camille Adams (Texas A&M) – 1:53.66 (2011)

2020 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.20

2020 Champion: Kelly Pash (Texas) – 1:54.56

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY

BIG 12 Record: Jack Conger (Texas) – 1:37.35 (2017)

BIG 12 Meet Record: Jack Conger (Texas) – 1:39.17 (2017)

2020 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.76

2020 Champion: Sam Pomajevich (Texas) – 1:41.78

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE RELAY

Big 12 Record: Texas – 3:09.56 (2018)

Big 12 Meet Record: Texas – 3:11.72 (2018)

2020 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:14.61

2020 Champion: Texas – 3:14.24

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE RELAY