Evie Pfeifer Breaks Big 12 and Texas Program Records in 1650 Free with 15:48.65

2021 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships

Swimming: Wednesday, February 24 – Saturday, February 27, 2021

Diving: Monday, March 1 – Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center – Austin, TX (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Texas men (24x) & Texas women (8x) (results)

Live video

Championship Central

Live results

Women’s 1650 Freestyle

Big 12 Record: Joanna Evans (Texas) – 15:51.74 (2017)

Big 12 Meet Record: Joanna Evans (Texas) – 15:57.28 (2019)

2020 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 15:52.41

2020 NCAA Invited: 16:17.45

2020 Champion: Mary Smutny (Texas) – 16:52.73

Texas senior Evie Pfeifer wrapped up her final Big 12 Championship with a conference, meet, and school record in the 1650 freestyle.

After winning the 500 free on Thursday (4:36.35) and the 400 IM on Friday (4:04.61), Pfeifer claimed the 1650 free crown with a personal-best time of 15:48.65. She chopped 10.1 seconds off her previous lifetime best (15:58.72), 8.6 seconds off the meet record, and 3.1 seconds off the conference and Texas program record set by Joanna Evans in 2017. Pfeifer also came within .81 of her best 1000 time (9:39.02), going out in 9:39.83.

Pfeifer’s previous two best times came from 2018 NCAAs (15:58.72) and 2019 NCAAs (15:59.87). In 2018 she tied for 12th place; the next year she was 13th. With most of the 2021 conference meet results in, Pfeifer’s 15:48.65 on Saturday puts her third in the nation so far this season:

Paige Madden, Virginia – 15:45.45 Kristen Stege, Tennessee – 15:47.72 Evie Pfeifer, Texas – 15.48.65 Kensey McMahon, Alabama – 15:49.22 Sierra Schmidt, Michigan – 15:53.52

Comparing her splits, Pfeifer’s first 500 was only slightly fast than in her previous best mile, but she really tightened the next two-thirds of the race, outsplitting her younger self by 2.2 seconds over the middle 500 and by 9.6 seconds over the final 650 yards.