2021 ACC Men’s Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2021 ACC Men’s Swimming Championships

When: Wednesday, February 24th to Saturday, February 27th Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm (1650 prelims Saturday at 4:00 pm)

Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: North Carolina State University (NC State) (29x, 6th-straight)

Streaming: ACC Network

The final morning of the 2021 ACC Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships consists of heats of the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly.

Louisville currently leads the team standings by 25 points over Virginia Tech. NC State took a hit last night when their 400 medley relay was disqualified, but they have a few more splashes today. They’ll need to make the most of those opportunities in order to get back ahead of Louisville and Virginia Tech for the 7th-straight conference title.

TEAM SCORES AFTER DAY 3

Louisville – 825 Virginia Tech – 800 NC State – 760 Virginia – 629 UNC – 567 Florida State – 536 Georgia Tech – 507 Notre Dame – 425 Pitt – 288 Duke – 272 Miami (FL) – 207 Boston College – 148

200 Back – Prelims

ACC Record: 1:37.71 – Coleman Stewart (NC State), 2020

Meet record: 1:37.71 – Coleman Stewart (NC State), 2020

2019 Champion: Coleman Stewart (NC State), 1:37.71

100 Free – Prelims

ACC record: 41.05 – Ryan Held (NC State), 2018

ACC meet record: 41.41 – Ryan Held (NC State), 2018

2020 Champion: Nyls Korstanje (NC State), 42.13

200 Breast – Prelims

ACC record: 1:50.79 – Caio Pumputis (Georgia Tech), 2019

(Georgia Tech), 2019 Meet record:1:50.79 – Caio Pumputis (Georgia Tech), 2019

(Georgia Tech), 2019 2020 Champion: Evgenii Somov (Louisville), 1:52.54

200 Fly – Prelims