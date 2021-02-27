2021 ACC Men’s Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2021 ACC Men’s Swimming Championships
- When: Wednesday, February 24th to Saturday, February 27th Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm (1650 prelims Saturday at 4:00 pm)
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: North Carolina State University (NC State) (29x, 6th-straight) (results)
- Streaming: ACC Network
- Championship Central: Here
- Detailed Timeline: Here
- Psych Sheets: Here
- Live Results
The final morning of the 2021 ACC Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships consists of heats of the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly.
Louisville currently leads the team standings by 25 points over Virginia Tech. NC State took a hit last night when their 400 medley relay was disqualified, but they have a few more splashes today. They’ll need to make the most of those opportunities in order to get back ahead of Louisville and Virginia Tech for the 7th-straight conference title.
TEAM SCORES AFTER DAY 3
- Louisville – 825
- Virginia Tech – 800
- NC State – 760
- Virginia – 629
- UNC – 567
- Florida State – 536
- Georgia Tech – 507
- Notre Dame – 425
- Pitt – 288
- Duke – 272
- Miami (FL) – 207
- Boston College – 148
200 Back – Prelims
- ACC Record: 1:37.71 – Coleman Stewart (NC State), 2020
- Meet record: 1:37.71 – Coleman Stewart (NC State), 2020
- 2019 Champion: Coleman Stewart (NC State), 1:37.71
100 Free – Prelims
- ACC record: 41.05 – Ryan Held (NC State), 2018
- ACC meet record: 41.41 – Ryan Held (NC State), 2018
- 2020 Champion: Nyls Korstanje (NC State), 42.13
200 Breast – Prelims
- ACC record: 1:50.79 – Caio Pumputis (Georgia Tech), 2019
- Meet record:1:50.79 – Caio Pumputis (Georgia Tech), 2019
- 2020 Champion: Evgenii Somov (Louisville), 1:52.54
200 Fly – Prelims
- ACC Record: 1:38.57 – Andreas Vazaois (NC State), 2019
- Meet record: 1:38.65 – Nick Albiero (Louisville), 2020
- 2019 champion: Nick Albiero (Louisville), 1:38.65