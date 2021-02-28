Indiana Still a Big Ten Breaststroke Powerhouse, Michigan Wins Final Relay

2021 BIG TEN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Tuesday, February 23rd to Saturday, February 27th | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm (5pm Tuesday) CT

Tuesday, February 23rd to Saturday, February 27th | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm (5pm Tuesday) CT Where: Minneapolis, MN (Central Time Zone) / Diving @ Purdue University

Minneapolis, MN (Central Time Zone) / Diving @ Purdue University Defending Champion: Ohio State (1x) (results)

Ohio State (1x) (results) Live Results

Streaming: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Championship Central

TEAM SCORES (FINAL)

Ohio State – 1584 Michigan – 1326.5 Indiana – 1066.5 Northwestern – 992 Wisconsin – 749.5 Minnesota – 555 Nebraska – 542.5 Iowa – 424 Purdue – 414 Penn State – 410 Michigan State – 217 Ilinois – 177 Rutgers – 60

Ohio State rounded out an impressive weekend with a shiny new Big Ten title, their second-straight after a drought that had lasted over three decades.

On the final night of competition, all eyes were on the Indiana v. Northwestern battle for third, though. The Hoosiers had a strong showing in the mile, then matching the Wildcats in the pool events before IU’s dynamite diving group pushed them further out of reach.

Even two years since the graduation of World Record-holder and marquee Indiana breaststroker Lilly King, tonight’s 200 breast final showed that the Hoosiers are still carrying on a tradition of breaststroke.

Sophomore Emily Weiss lunged in for the 200 breast title tonight, clocking a 2:07.20 to slice a half-second off of her old best. She was joined on the podium by runner-up and teammate Noelle Peplowski at 2:07.61, while Mac Looze, daughter of head coach Ray Looze, took fourth in 2:08.62 to help stamp out any Wildcat rebellion there.

Looze, who swam the 200 fly at this meet last year, came into the meet with a lifetime best of 2:11.07.

RELAY SPLIT ANALYSIS

The 400 free relay was the final event of the 2021 Big Ten Women’s Championships, and Michigan got the job done, the only team to break 3:12. They had three 47 splits, the most of any team, and making up three of the five sub-48 splits in the field. Northwestern and Ohio State, meanwhile, each got one sub-48 split.