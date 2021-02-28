Indiana Still a Big Ten Breaststroke Powerhouse, Michigan Wins Final Relay

2021 BIG TEN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Tuesday, February 23rd to Saturday, February 27th | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm (5pm Tuesday) CT
- Where: Minneapolis, MN (Central Time Zone) / Diving @ Purdue University
- Defending Champion: Ohio State (1x) (results)
- Live Results
- Streaming: Big Ten Network
- Championship Central
TEAM SCORES (FINAL)
- Ohio State – 1584
- Michigan – 1326.5
- Indiana – 1066.5
- Northwestern – 992
- Wisconsin – 749.5
- Minnesota – 555
- Nebraska – 542.5
- Iowa – 424
- Purdue – 414
- Penn State – 410
- Michigan State – 217
- Ilinois – 177
- Rutgers – 60
Ohio State rounded out an impressive weekend with a shiny new Big Ten title, their second-straight after a drought that had lasted over three decades.
On the final night of competition, all eyes were on the Indiana v. Northwestern battle for third, though. The Hoosiers had a strong showing in the mile, then matching the Wildcats in the pool events before IU’s dynamite diving group pushed them further out of reach.
Even two years since the graduation of World Record-holder and marquee Indiana breaststroker Lilly King, tonight’s 200 breast final showed that the Hoosiers are still carrying on a tradition of breaststroke.
Sophomore Emily Weiss lunged in for the 200 breast title tonight, clocking a 2:07.20 to slice a half-second off of her old best. She was joined on the podium by runner-up and teammate Noelle Peplowski at 2:07.61, while Mac Looze, daughter of head coach Ray Looze, took fourth in 2:08.62 to help stamp out any Wildcat rebellion there.
Looze, who swam the 200 fly at this meet last year, came into the meet with a lifetime best of 2:11.07.
RELAY SPLIT ANALYSIS
The 400 free relay was the final event of the 2021 Big Ten Women’s Championships, and Michigan got the job done, the only team to break 3:12. They had three 47 splits, the most of any team, and making up three of the five sub-48 splits in the field. Northwestern and Ohio State, meanwhile, each got one sub-48 split.
|TEAM
|SWIMMER
|SPLIT
|Michigan
|Maggie MacNeil
|47.47 (lead-off)
|Michigan
|Daria Pyshnenko
|47.68
|Northwestern
|Maddie Smith
|47.78
|Michigan
|Olivia Carter
|47.93
|Ohio State
|Kit Kat Zenick
|47.99
|Wisconsin
|Phoebe Bacon
|48.11
|Ohio State
|Taylor Petrak
|48.13 (lead-off)
|Ohio State
|Amy Fulmer
|48.17
|Nebraska
|Autumn Haebig
|48.27
|Michigan
|Megan Glass
|48.53
|Northwestern
|Selen Ozbilen
|48.57 (lead-off)
|Ohio State
|Kristen Romano
|48.61
|Indiana
|Ashley Turak
|48.74 (lead-off)
|Indiana
|Laurel Eiber
|48.79
|Northwestern
|Ally Larson
|48.8
|Wisconsin
|Lillie Hosack
|49.05 (lead-off)
|Indiana
|Ella Ristic
|49.07
|Wisconsin
|Alana Palmer
|49.08
|Northwestern
|Annika Wagner
|49.2
|Minnesota
|Maggie Summit
|49.25
|Indiana
|Elizabeth Broshears
|49.27
|Penn State
|Madeleine Cooke
|49.4
|Wisconsin
|Isabel Lampre
|49.47
|Penn State
|Catherine Stanford
|49.61 (lead-off)
|Purdue
|Kendra Bowen
|49.71
|Minnesota
|Pyper Doo
|49.72
|Purdue
|Natalie Myers
|49.73
|Penn State
|Elisabeth Gaspari
|49.76
|Purdue
|Riley Kishman
|49.8
|Iowa
|Kelsey Drake
|49.81
|Iowa
|Lauren McDougall
|49.96
|Minnesota
|Jordan McGinty
|49.97 (lead-off)
|Minnesota
|Emma Linscott
|50
|Purdue
|Claire Abbasse
|50.13 (lead-off)
|Nebraska
|Alexa Kucera
|50.13 (lead-off)
|Iowa
|Macy Rink
|50.3
|Illinois
|Lillian Olson
|50.40 (lead-off)
|Penn State
|Abbie Amdor
|50.44
|Illinois
|Abby Cabush
|50.55
|Iowa
|Sarah Schemmel
|50.69 (lead-off)
|Nebraska
|Lexi Kucera
|50.82
|Michigan State
|Taylor Arnold
|51.04
|Michigan State
|Abbey Neveling
|51.11
|Illinois
|Emma Curtis
|51.12
|Michigan State
|Olivia Chick
|51.23 (lead-off)
|Nebraska
|Caitlin Cairns
|51.23
|Illinois
|Laurel Bludgen
|51.68
|Michigan State
|Taylor Contino
|52.17
Ohio State wins 2 years in a row and the title of this article is still about IU and Mich. Sad
This is an article about a few specific things that happened today, including relays, and Ohio State didn’t win any events today.
Why would they be in the headline?
Because they scored the most points in conference history…again…
This is not the “title winners” article.
Don’t fear my Buckeye friends, that’s still coming ;-).
Ohio State whines when they win.
Ohio State whines when they lose.
This is why nobody likes Ohio State.
I assume that when you write about Maggie MacNeil being Swimmer of the Meet, they’re going to whine about Ohio State not getting that headline too.
Sad.
Maggie has shown time and time again that she’s the best in the B1G – probably the best swimmer in the history of the conference. I don’t think a member or fan of any team would mind if she got her own article or even category on this site.
With that being said, the constant disrespect to OSU feels intentional. Either way, I’m sure it will just add fuel to the fire..
It feels intentional because Ohio State loves to play the victim.
Nothing is more reliable in these comments sections than Ohio State fans complaining. It’s been going on for years. Seems to be built in to the team culture.
It’s no wonder they don’t get the superstar recruits that will lift them higher at NCAAs. What star swimmer would want to be a part of this negativity?
Probably a recruit that wants to win a big ten title idk
Give credit where credit is due. Ohio State put 196.5 breast stroke points up to IU’s 172.5.
that’s a BIG… OUCH!!!
What happened to Rutgers?
They sent a team so small that they didn’t field all relays.
I believe this was a TEAM competition that OSU scored the most points ever in as a TEAM…. just reminding the readership….