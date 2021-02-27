2021 Big Ten Women: Northwestern & Indiana Set To Duke It Out For 3rd Place

2021 BIG TEN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Tuesday, February 23rd to Saturday, February 27th | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm (5pm Tuesday) CT

Tuesday, February 23rd to Saturday, February 27th | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm (5pm Tuesday) CT Where: Minneapolis, MN (Central Time Zone) / Diving @ Purdue University

Minneapolis, MN (Central Time Zone) / Diving @ Purdue University Defending Champion: Ohio State (1x) (results)

Ohio State (1x) (results) Live Results

Streaming: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Championship Central

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

CURRENT SCORES

Ohio State, 1139.5 Michigan, 940.5 Indiana, 705 Northwestern, 694.5 Wisconsin, 511 Minnesota, 427 Nebraska, 382 Iowa, 354.5 Penn State/Purdue, 309 – Michigan State, 181 Illinois, 145 Rutgers, 60

The Ohio State Buckeyes are hours away from defending their Big Ten team title here in Minnesota. Tonight, the Buckeyes will have 17 scoring swims, earning 6 up and 7 up swims from this morning. The Buckeyes are projected to earn roughly 80 points in both the 200 back and 200 breast. Senior Kristen Romano already won the 200/400 IM, a sweep worth 64 points, and is seeded second in the 200 back. Sophomore Hannah Bach, more known for her sprint side, qualified 8th into the 100 breast A-final. Last year, Bach’s C-final win earned 11 points for the Buckeyes. Just placing 8th tonight would be worth 22 points, double from what she earned last year. Meanwhile in the 100 free, Ohio State could earn 103.5 points with the help of their 3 A-finalists, led by #3 seed Taylor Petrak. The Ohio State Buckeyes also have two swimmers seeded in B-final scoring position (11-20 points) in the 1650 free.

Northwestern had another big morning, racking in 6 up swims and 1 mid swim. In the 1650 free seeds, Lola Mull is the #3 seed along with #6 seed Ilektra Lebl, which is a potential 51 points. The Wildcats are looking to pick up 88 points in the 200 breast as well as 83 points in the mile, projecting to hit 245 points across all individual pool events tonight. The Wildcats will also have 2020 runner-up Emma Lepisova in the 200 back A-final and on-fire senior Maddie Smith plus Selen Ozbilen in the 100 free championship final.

Indiana turned on the right gears this morning to fend off Northwestern for 3rd place, earning 5 up swims and 4 mid swims this morning. In the 200 breast, the Hoosiers went 1-2-3 in prelims thanks to Emily Weiss, Noelle Peplowski, and Mac Looze. Looze’s swim was her first time under 2:10 to tie for second this morning. If achieved in finals, that sweep is worth 87 points. In the 200 back, Bailey Kovac sliced 2 seconds off her lifetime best to place 6th into the A-final. If she stayed near her previous best, that would have only managed a B-final spot.

While picking up 4 up swims this morning, Michigan will project to earn 213 points. In the 1650 free seeds, senior Sierra Schmidt is the top seed, along with sophomore teammate Kaitlynn Sims seeded in 8th. The Wolverines will also have two A-finalists each in the 200 back and 100 free. The Wolverines could finish 1-2 in the 100 free with top two seeds Daria Pyshnenko and Big Ten record-holder Maggie MacNeil. Again, no Michigan Wolverines will score in the 200 breast.

Wisconsin will have freshman stand-out Phoebe Bacon contest as the 200 back top seed, aiming to sweep the backstrokes. Meanwhile, Minnesota freshman Indy Jongman qualified 8th into the back final after scratching the 100 free.

DAY 5 UPS/MIDS/DOWNS

Credit to Andrew Mering for running the numbers.

All 100 Free 200 Back 200 Breast 1650 Free (seed) Ohio State 6/9/2 3/2/0 1/3/1 2/2/0 0/2/1 Northwestern 8/3/0 2/0/0 1/0/0 3/1/0 2/2/0 Indiana 5/5/3 1/2/1 1/1/0 3/1/1 0/1/1 Michigan 6/2/4 2/0/1 2/2/3 0/0/0 2/0/0 Wisconsin 3/7/2 0/2/1 2/1/1 0/2/0 1/2/0 Minnesota 1/1/6 0/1/2 1/0/0 0/0/3 0/0/1 Penn State 0/4/3 0/1/1 0/1/0 0/1/0 0/1/2 Nebraska 1/2/4 0/1/1 0/0/1 0/1/0 1/0/2 Purdue 1/0/4 0/0/0 0/0/1 0/0/2 1/0/1 Iowa 1/0/2 0/0/0 0/0/1 0/0/1 1/0/0 Michigan State 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/1 0/0/0

DAY 5 SCORING BREAKDOWN

Ohio State Indiana Northwestern Michigan Wisconsin Minnesota Penn State Nebraska Purdue Iowa Michigan State 100 Free 103.5 55 49 66 33 20.5 17 18 0 0 0 200 Back 78 36 25 93 87 22 13 5 1 2 0 200 Breast 81.5 108.5 88 0 30 9 11 12 16 4 2 1650 Free (seed) 26 20 83 54 59 2 23 35 32 28 0

SCORED PRELIMS (Including 1650 FR seeds)

Ohio State, 289 Northwestern, 245 Indiana, 219.5 Michigan, 213 Wisconsin, 209 Nebraska, 70 Penn State, 64 Minnesota, 53.5 Purdue, 49 Iowa, 34 Michigan State, 2 Illinois/Rutgers, 0 –

On paper, Ohio State is projected to be in team title-winning position by over 300 points. While Michigan picked up the 4th-most morning points, they are still projected to comfortably take second place in the team standings. If things go as planned, Northwestern could set themselves up to jump Indiana for 3rd place by 15 points, before 1-meter diving and the 400 free relay. Penn State could also break their tie from Purdue for 9th place while Michigan State remains ahead of Illinois for 11th.

CURRENT SCORES + SCORED PRELIMS/1650 FR Seeds

*before 1-meter diving and 400 free relay