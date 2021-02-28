2021 Big Ten Women’s Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2021 BIG TEN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Tuesday, February 23rd to Saturday, February 27th | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm (5pm Tuesday) CT

Minneapolis, MN (Central Time Zone) / Diving @ Purdue University Defending Champion: Ohio State (1x) (results)

Streaming: Big Ten Network

As we enter our final day of competition, a sleepy prelims session predicts an even bigger lead tonight for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Meanwhile, Michigan is safe in second, and Indiana looks to have a leg up on a Northwestern team that’s been chasing the Hoosiers all week.

After a three-decade-plus drought, Ohio State is going to make it two consecutive Big Ten titles tonight, establishing themselves as the new conference powerhouse (at least Big Ten season-wise).

DAY FIVE FINALS HEAT SHEET

WOMEN’S 100 FREE — FINALS

Big Ten Meet Record: 46.57 – Maggie MacNeil (Michigan) – 2020

Defending Champion: Maggie MacNeil (Michigan) – 46.57

WOMEN’S 1650 FREE — TIMED FINALS

Big Ten Meet Record: 15:43.17 – Molly Kowal (Ohio State) – 2020

Big Ten Record: 15:36.27 – Ally McHugh (Penn State) – 2019

2020 NCAA invite time – 16:17.45

Top 8 (before final heat swum with finals)

Sally Tafuto (Ohio State) – 16:08.40 Maya Geringer (Ohio State) – 16:13.58 Maggie Wallace (Indiana) – 16:15.19 Caroline Sisson (Michigan) – 16:15.74 Josie Grote (Indiana) – 16:16.38 Alivia Lindorfer (Wisconsin) – 16:31.60 Abigail Kilgallon (Minnesota) – 16:31.83 Madison Murtagh (Penn State) – 16:32.39

In the early heats, Ohio State and Indiana made a mark, each getting two women under 16:20, led by Sally Tafuto of the Buckeyes at 16:08.40. That’s a fantastic swim for Tafuto, a lifetime best by over five seconds, and a time that might even win based on how the rest of the conference has looked in distance this week. The Hoosiers’ Maggie Wallace (16:15.19) and Josie Grote (16:16.38) look like they’ll finish well and possibly in the top eight, which is crucial in the IU-NU battle for third.

Northwestern has two in the final heat, and Indiana none, though these are timed finals and swimmers in the last heat are not guaranteed a top-eight finish for points. Northwestern freshman Erika Chen is the other swimmer from the Wildcats/Hoosiers definitely on-pace to score, as she was 15th in the early heat with a lifetime best 16:46.27 and can finish no lower than 23rd.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK — FINALS

Big Ten Meet Record: 1:48.47 – Beata Nelson (Wisconsin) – 2019

Big Ten Record: 1:47.24 – Beata Nelson (Wisconsin) – 2019

2020 NCAA invite time – 1:53.99

Defending Champion: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 1:48.73

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST — FINALS

Big Ten Meet Record: 2:04.03 – Lilly King (Indiana) – 2017

Big Ten Record: 2:02.90 – Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019

2020 NCAA invite time – 2:10.12

Defending Champion: Calypso Sheridan (Northwestern), 2:06.85

WOMEN’S 3-METER FINALS

Big Ten Meet Record: 4:30.60 – Sarah Bacon (Minnesota) – 2019

Big Ten Record: 4:30.60 – Sarah Bacon (Minnesota) – 2019

Defending Champion: Emily Bretscher (Purdue), 356.75

WOMEN’S 400 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINAL

Big Ten Meet Record: 3:10.29, Michigan – 2019

Big Ten Record: 3:08.07, Michigan – 2019

NCAA automatic qualifying cut – 3:14.61

TEAM SCORES (THROUGH 200 FREE RELAY)