2021 Big Ten Women’s Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2021 BIG TEN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Tuesday, February 23rd to Saturday, February 27th | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm (5pm Tuesday) CT
- Where: Minneapolis, MN (Central Time Zone) / Diving @ Purdue University
- Defending Champion: Ohio State (1x) (results)
- Live Results
- Streaming: Big Ten Network
- Championship Central
As we enter our final day of competition, a sleepy prelims session predicts an even bigger lead tonight for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Meanwhile, Michigan is safe in second, and Indiana looks to have a leg up on a Northwestern team that’s been chasing the Hoosiers all week.
After a three-decade-plus drought, Ohio State is going to make it two consecutive Big Ten titles tonight, establishing themselves as the new conference powerhouse (at least Big Ten season-wise).
WOMEN’S 100 FREE — FINALS
- Big Ten Meet Record: 46.57 – Maggie MacNeil (Michigan) – 2020
- Big Ten Record: 46.57 – Maggie MacNeil (Michigan) – 2020
- 2020 NCAA invite time – 48.51
- Defending Champion: Maggie MacNeil (Michigan) – 46.57
WOMEN’S 1650 FREE — TIMED FINALS
- Big Ten Meet Record: 15:43.17 – Molly Kowal (Ohio State) – 2020
- Big Ten Record: 15:36.27 – Ally McHugh (Penn State) – 2019
- 2020 NCAA invite time – 16:17.45
Top 8 (before final heat swum with finals)
- Sally Tafuto (Ohio State) – 16:08.40
- Maya Geringer (Ohio State) – 16:13.58
- Maggie Wallace (Indiana) – 16:15.19
- Caroline Sisson (Michigan) – 16:15.74
- Josie Grote (Indiana) – 16:16.38
- Alivia Lindorfer (Wisconsin) – 16:31.60
- Abigail Kilgallon (Minnesota) – 16:31.83
- Madison Murtagh (Penn State) – 16:32.39
In the early heats, Ohio State and Indiana made a mark, each getting two women under 16:20, led by Sally Tafuto of the Buckeyes at 16:08.40. That’s a fantastic swim for Tafuto, a lifetime best by over five seconds, and a time that might even win based on how the rest of the conference has looked in distance this week. The Hoosiers’ Maggie Wallace (16:15.19) and Josie Grote (16:16.38) look like they’ll finish well and possibly in the top eight, which is crucial in the IU-NU battle for third.
Northwestern has two in the final heat, and Indiana none, though these are timed finals and swimmers in the last heat are not guaranteed a top-eight finish for points. Northwestern freshman Erika Chen is the other swimmer from the Wildcats/Hoosiers definitely on-pace to score, as she was 15th in the early heat with a lifetime best 16:46.27 and can finish no lower than 23rd.
WOMEN’S 200 BACK — FINALS
- Big Ten Meet Record: 1:48.47 – Beata Nelson (Wisconsin) – 2019
- Big Ten Record: 1:47.24 – Beata Nelson (Wisconsin) – 2019
- 2020 NCAA invite time – 1:53.99
- Defending Champion: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 1:48.73
WOMEN’S 200 BREAST — FINALS
- Big Ten Meet Record: 2:04.03 – Lilly King (Indiana) – 2017
- Big Ten Record: 2:02.90 – Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019
- 2020 NCAA invite time – 2:10.12
- Defending Champion: Calypso Sheridan (Northwestern), 2:06.85
WOMEN’S 3-METER FINALS
- Big Ten Meet Record: 4:30.60 – Sarah Bacon (Minnesota) – 2019
- Big Ten Record: 4:30.60 – Sarah Bacon (Minnesota) – 2019
- Defending Champion: Emily Bretscher (Purdue), 356.75
WOMEN’S 400 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINAL
- Big Ten Meet Record: 3:10.29, Michigan – 2019
- Big Ten Record: 3:08.07, Michigan – 2019
- NCAA automatic qualifying cut – 3:14.61
TEAM SCORES (THROUGH 200 FREE RELAY)
- Ohio State – 1139.5
- Michigan – 940.5
- Indiana – 705
- Northwestern – 694.5
- Wisconsin – 511
- Minnesota – 427
- Nebraska – 382
- Iowa – 354.5
- Penn State/Purdue – 309
- Michigan State – 181
- Ilinois – 145
- Rutgers – 60