Bobby Finke Nails Second-Fastest 1650 In History, One Tenth Off American Record

2021 SEC MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Florida’s Bobby Finke dominated the SEC field in the 1650 freestyle for the third consecutive year, narrowly missing his monumental American and NCAA Record set last season.

Finke, a junior, soared to victory in a time of 14:12.18, exactly one-tenth off of his all-time mark set one year ago. In that swim, Finke took down Zane Grothe‘s American Record of 14:18.25 by more than six seconds, and sliced over 10 seconds off of Clark Smith‘s NCAA Record (14:22.41).

Now, Finke owns the two fastest swims in history, with Grothe still the only other swimmer to have broken 14:20.

All-Time Performances, Men’s 1650 Freestyle

Finke split comparison to come.

Finke has now won the event in three consecutive seasons. His margin of victory over these three Ws is a staggering 1:11.41, which includes a 32.95-second gap last year.

2021 marked his closest race by far, with UGA freshman Jake Magahey putting up the 13th-fastest swim ever in 14:24.96. That makes Magahey the third-fastest freshman ever, trailing only Felix Auboeck (14:22.88) and Finke (14:23.01).