2021 ACC Men’s Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2021 ACC Men’s Swimming Championships

The third evening of the 2021 ACC Men’s Championships promises to be a fun, fast night, with finals of the 100 fly, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, and the 400 medley relay. This morning was a smoker of a session, with three meet records going down, and setting up some great battles tonight.

In the 100 fly, Virginia Tech freshman Youssef Ramadan, set a new meet record this morning, and he’ll square off against defending champion Nick Albiero of Louisville. UVA’s Casey Storch had the fastest time this morning in the 400 IM, and he’ll be looking to make this UVA third-straight title in the event, but he’ll face stiff competition from a field that includes Notre Dame’s Jack Hoagland, last year’s runner-up.

In the 200 free, NC State freshman Luke Miller broke the meet record this morning, while defending champion Colton Paulson of Louisville will be vying to defend his title from last year. Louisville’s Evgenii Somov took the final meet record this morning, and the Louisville senior swims tonight for a clean sweep of this event in his college career — he’s won each of the last three years. Albiero will return in the 100 back after putting up the fastest time of this morning, and look for him to be challenged by NC State’s Kacper Stokowski and Albiero’s teammate Mitchell Whyte, who was the runner-up last year, but will be on his fifth swim of the day at that point after winning a 100 fly swim-off after this morning’s session.

The evening will wrap up with timed finals of the 400 medley relay. Louisville is the defending champion, and with three of their four legs returning, on paper they seem to be the favorites to win tonight, but Georgia Tech, NC State and Virginia Tech have all been swimming well and could keep things interesting.

SCORES THROUGH DAY 2

*including all diving points

Virginia Tech – 487 Louisville – 470 NC State – 456 UNC – 372 Florida State – 354 Virginia – 335 Georgia Tech – 307 Pitt – 208 Miami (FL) – 207 Notre Dame/Duke – 203 (tie) Boston College – 98

100 Fly – Finals

ACC Record: 44.46 – Coleman Stewart (NC State), 2019

Meet Record: 44.54 – Youssef Ramadan (Virginia Tech), 2021

2020 NCAA Invite Time: 45.97

2020 Champion – Nick Albiero (Louisville), 44.86

Top 3:

Where do we start? Virginia Tech freshman Youssef Ramadan went out in 20.1 en route to a 44.32 that downed his own meet record, and the conference record, and now is tied with Marius Kusch as the 5th-fastest man ever in the event.

Defending champion Nick Albiero took 2nd in 44.67, faster than he was last year, when he won in 44.86. Ramadan’s teammate Antani Ivanov took 3rd in 45.21. The top six men all improved on their prelims times. Pitt’s Blaise Vera touched just behind Ivanov with a 45.20, followed by VT’s Blake Manoff (45.50) and UNC’s Boyd Poelke (46.02. Georgie Tech’s Christian Ferraro took 7th in 46.05, with NC State’s Luke Sobolewski placing 8th in 47.04.

Further down, Louisville’s Haridi Sameh won the B-final in 45.82. UVA’s Max Edwards, who lost a swim off with Whyte for the B-final, made the most of his swim, winning the C-final with a 46.29, a new lifetime best for him.

400 IM – Finals

ACC Record: 3:38.00 – Gal Nevo (Georgia Tech), 2009

Meet Record: 3:38.43 – Robert Owen (Virginia Tech), 2017

2020 NCAA Invite Time: 3:44.36

2020 champion: Ted Schubert (Virginia), 3:40.01

Top 3:

Notre Dame sophomore Jack Hoagland won his 2nd individual event of the meet, taking the 400 IM tonight after winning the 500 free yesterday. Hoagland’s time tonight of 3:40.99 was just a tick off his 2nd-place time of 3:40.73 last year, but was plenty enough to win by nearly three and a half seconds.

Virginia Tech’s Keith Myburgh earned 2nd with a lifetime best of 4:43.45, after winning the B-final last year. NC State’s Erge Gezmis round out the top three with a 4:43.47.

The field featured another four men from last year’s A-final. UVA’s Casey Storch (3:44.31) and Sean Conway (3:45.70) took 4th and 8th today and placing 3rd and 8th last year.

NC State’s Eric Knowles repeated his 6th place finish from last year with a time of 3:44.85 tonight, while Virginia Tech’s Filippo Del Maso took 7th tonight in 3:45.45 after placing 5th last year. 5th place this year went to NC State freshman Michael Moore, who touched in 3:44.44.

200 Free – Finals

ACC Record: 1:31.32 – Andreas Vazaois (NC State), 2018

Meet Record: 1:32.28 – Luke Miller (NC State), 2021

2020 NCAA Invite Time: 1:34.07

2020 champion: Colton Paulson (Louisville), 1:33.77

Top 3:

Baturalp Unlu (Georgia Tech) – 1:32.40 Blake Manoff (Virginia Tech) – 1:32.63 Luke Miller (NC State) – 1:32.93

100 Breast – Finals

ACC Record: 51.30 – Brandon Fiala (Virginia Tech), 2017

Meet Record: 51.36 – Evgenii Somov (Louisville), 2021

2020 NCAA Invite Time: 52.46

2020 champion: Evgenii Somov (Louisville), 51.85

100 Back – Finals

ACC Record: 43.98 – Coleman Stewart (NC State), 2019

(NC State), 2019 Meet Record: 44.04 – Coleman Stewart (NC State), 2020

2020 NCAA Invite Time: 46.22

2020 Champion: Coleman Stewart (NC State), 44.04

400 Medley Relay – Timed Finals