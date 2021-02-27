New Albany Wins Ohio HS D1 Title, Peroni Breaks State Record in 200 IM (1:57.7)

OHIO HS DIV. I GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 26, 2021

Canton, OH

Short course yards (SCY)

Timed finals

Results on MeetMobile

New Albany High School snagged the Ohio High School Div. I title tonight, picking up the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay wins and otherwise relying on team depth to claim the state crown.

TEAM SCORES

New Albany – 246.5 Mason – 220.5 Upper Arlington – 186 Dublin Coffman – 149.5 Hudson – 144

New Albany just beat Mason in the opening 200 medley relay, 1:41.56 to 1:41.67, getting a 22.88 anchor from Ava Lachey to push them past Mason. Lachey was also the 100 free runner-up (50.75) and fourth-place finisher in the 200 free (1:50.15), pulling in 31.5 points for New Albany. Sophomore Carly Meeting tallied 31 points herself, touching second in the 100 back (55.04) and fifth in the 200 free (1:50.35).

New Albany finished the meet on top, too, as Meeting led off their 400 free relay in a 50.97, her first time under 51. Lachey, meanwhile, anchored in 50.13 as New Albany turned in a 3:24.65.

Martina Peroni, a junior at Olentangy (Lewis Center), snapped the Ohio HS record in the 200 IM. With a winning time of 1:57.77, she took over a second off of her old best of 1:59.06. She broke Katie Miller’s record of 1:57.98 from back in 2013. In the 100 fly, Peroni was edged, 54.19 to 54.14, by her junior teammate Cameron Kuriger.

For second-place Upper Arlington, the sprints propelled them to a podium finish. In the 50 free, juniors Riley Huddleston and Caroline Porterfield tied for the win, posting matching 23.15’s to edge out Springboro senior Hannah Hill (23.17) and Westerville Central junior Kiah Smith (23.21). Huddleston went on to win the 100 free title in 50.23, tying her lifetime best. Porterfield was then 23.19 leading off Upper Arlington’s winning 200 free relay (1:33.31), just off of her best from the individual event.

Ellie Andrews swam to a win in the 100 breast for Dublin Coffman, winning by over a second with a 1:00.84 to defend her 2020 title. A new star emerged from Dublin Coffman: freshman Emily Brown. She broke 1:50 for the first time in the 200 free, winning it in 1:48.29, while she shaved about seven-tenths off of her 500 free for the win there (4:52.61).

OTHER WINNERS