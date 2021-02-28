Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil Wins BigTen Swimmer of the Meet for 2nd Straight Year

2021 BIG TEN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

While the Ohio State Buckeyes took home the team trophy, it as 2nd-place Michigan, 5th-place Wisconsin, and 7th-place Nebraska that took home the top individual honors at the 2021 Big Ten Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships.

TEAM SCORES (FINAL)

Ohio State – 1584 Michigan – 1326.5 Indiana – 1066.5 Northwestern – 992 Wisconsin – 749.5 Minnesota – 555 Nebraska – 542.5 Iowa – 424 Purdue – 414 Penn State – 410 Michigan State – 217 Ilinois – 177 Rutgers – 60

Individual Awards

Swimmer of the Championships: Maggie MacNeil , Jr., Michigan

, Jr., Michigan Diver of the Championship: Abigail Knapton, Sr., Nebraska

Freshman of the Year: Phoebe Bacon, Wisconsin

MacNeil was named the Swimmer of the Championships for the second-straight season after being named the Freshman of the Year in 2019.

Throughout the week, she won the 50 free (21.44), 100 fly (49.68), and 100 free (47.36) individually, with the first two races being NCAA Automatic Qualifying Times.

MacNeil was the only triple winning swimmer of the meet. The top scoring swimmers of the week include:

Maggie MacNeil, Jr., Michigan – 96 points (1st – 50 free; 1st – 100 fly; 1st – 100 free) (TIE) Kristen Romano, Sr., Ohio State – 92 points (1st – 200 IM; 1st – 400 IM; 2nd – 200 back)/Phoebe Bacon, Fr., Wisconsin – (2nd – 200 IM; 1st – 100 back; 1st – 200 back) Olivia Carter, Jr., Michigan – 87 Points (3rd – 200 IM; 2nd – 100 fly; 1st – 200 fly) Madeline Smith, Sr., Northwestern – 81.5 Points (3rd – 50 free; 3rd – 100 fly; 2nd – 100 free)

MacNeil also led off Michigan’s 3rd-place 200 medley rely with a 23.02, marking the fastest 50 backstroke in history.

Other relay swims include a 50.08 leadoff on Michigan’s 3rd-place 400 medley relay, a 21.50 leadoff on Michigan’s 2nd-place 200 free relay, and finally a leadoff of 47.47 on Michigan’s winning 400 free relay to close the meet.

Bacon, meanwhile, picked up the backstroke and IM torch for the Badgers where 2020 senior Beata Nelson left it off. Bacon finished 2nd in the 200 IM to open the meet in 1:55.55 and then won the 100 back in 51.32 and the 200 back in 1:50.90.

That 1:50.90 in the 200 back is the fastest time ever swum by a Big Ten freshman, surpassing her own dual meet time of 1:51.63 and, more broadly, the 2015 time of 1:51.76 done by Michigan’s Clara Smiddy.

Meanwhile in West Lafayette, where Purdue hosted both men’s and women’s diving, Nebraska redshirt senior Abi Knapton had a breakthrough meet. A top-ranked platform diver nationally throughout her career, Knapton showed three-event versatility last week by winning Big Ten titles in the platform and 1-meter events and finishing in 2nd place on 3-meter.

The two wins, after redshirting last season, were the first Big Ten titles in her career. Her 92 diving points were the most ever scored by a Husker diver in a single conference championship meet. She became the first Nebraska diver to win a conference title since Julie Grimmer won the 3-meter at the 1995 Big Eight Championships and the first Nebraska diver to win 2 conference titles in the same meet since Julie May swept the springboard events at the 1989 Big Eight Championships.

First team

Anne Fowler, Indiana

Emily Weiss, Indiana

Kathryn Ackerman, Michigan

Olivia Carter, Michigan

Megan Glass, Michigan

Sophie Housey, Michigan

Maggie MacNeil, Michigan

Daria Pyshnenko, Michigan

Sierra Schmidt , Michigan

Kaitlynn Sims, Michigan

Autumn Haebig, Nebraska

Abigail Knapton, Nebraska

Hannah Bach, Ohio State

Emily Crane, Ohio State

Amy Fulmer, Ohio State

Taylor Petrak, Ohio State

Freya Rayne, Ohio State

Kristen Romano, Ohio State

Veronica Tafuto, Ohio State

Katie Trace, Ohio State

Katherine Zenick, Ohio State

Phoebe Bacon, Wisconsin

Second team

Josephine Grote, Indiana

Abby Kirkpatrick, Indiana

Noelle Peplowski, Indiana

Ella Ristic, Indiana

Claire Newman, Michigan

Sophie Angus, Northwestern

Miriam Guevara, Northwestern

Emma Lepisova, Northwestern

Madeline Smith, Northwestern

Maggie Merriman, Purdue