2021 Big Ten Women’s Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2021 BIG TEN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Tuesday, February 23rd to Saturday, February 27th | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm (5pm Tuesday) CT

Tuesday, February 23rd to Saturday, February 27th | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm (5pm Tuesday) CT

Minneapolis, MN (Central Time Zone) / Diving @ Purdue University Defending Champion: Ohio State (1x) (results)

Ohio State (1x) (results) Live Results

Streaming: Big Ten Network

It’s not even the start of day two finals, but Ohio State looks like they’re running away with this one at an alarming rate. The Buckeyes dominated this morning’s session, and project to score roughly 150 more points than the next-best team, Indiana.

Maggie MacNeil is the class of the field in the 50 free, but the 200 IM and 500 free are very crowded in A-finals without a clear favorite. Meanwhile, as we see the 1-meter diving and 400 medley relay finals run, the team race between Indiana, Michigan, Northwestern and Wisconsin will start to become clearer. The 400 medley relay should be a blockbuster event, too, between the top five teams.

DAY TWO FINALS HEAT SHEETS

200 IM – FINALS

Big Ten meet record – 1:51.66, Beata Nelson (Wisconsin) – 2019

Big Ten record – 1:50.79, Beata Nelson (Wisconsin) 2019

2020 NCAA invite time – 1:57.31

Defending champion: Beata Nelson (1:51.66)

50 FREE – FINALS

Big Ten meet record – 21.28, Zhesi Li (Ohio State) – 2018

Big Ten record – 21.28, Zhesi Li (Ohio State) – 2018

2020 NCAA invite time – 22.21

Defending champion: Maggie MacNeil (Michigan), 21.30

500 FREE – FINALS

Big Ten meet record – 4:34.40, G Ryan (Michigan) – 2017

Big Ten record – 4:34.28, G Ryan (Michigan) – 2017

2020 NCAA invite time – 4:41.20

Defending champion: Kathrin Demler (Ohio State), 4:37.04

1-METER DIVING – FINALS

Big Ten meet record – 370.30, Kelci Bryant (Minnesota) – 2011

Big Ten record – 370.30, Kelci Bryant (Minnesota) – 2011

Defending champion: Mackenzie Crawford (Ohio State), 320.65

400 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINAL

Big Ten meet record – 3:26.09, Indiana – 2018

Big Ten record – 3:26.60, Indiana – 2019

NCAA automatic qualifying standard – 3:31.66

Defending champion: Michigan, 3:27.68

TEAM SCORES (through day 1)