2021 Big Ten Women’s Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2021 BIG TEN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Tuesday, February 23rd to Saturday, February 27th | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm (5pm Tuesday) CT
- Where: Minneapolis, MN (Central Time Zone) / Diving @ Purdue University
- Defending Champion: Ohio State (1x) (results)
- Live Results
- Streaming: Big Ten Network
- Championship Central
It’s not even the start of day two finals, but Ohio State looks like they’re running away with this one at an alarming rate. The Buckeyes dominated this morning’s session, and project to score roughly 150 more points than the next-best team, Indiana.
Maggie MacNeil is the class of the field in the 50 free, but the 200 IM and 500 free are very crowded in A-finals without a clear favorite. Meanwhile, as we see the 1-meter diving and 400 medley relay finals run, the team race between Indiana, Michigan, Northwestern and Wisconsin will start to become clearer. The 400 medley relay should be a blockbuster event, too, between the top five teams.
200 IM – FINALS
- Big Ten meet record – 1:51.66, Beata Nelson (Wisconsin) – 2019
- Big Ten record – 1:50.79, Beata Nelson (Wisconsin) 2019
- 2020 NCAA invite time – 1:57.31
- Defending champion: Beata Nelson (1:51.66)
50 FREE – FINALS
- Big Ten meet record – 21.28, Zhesi Li (Ohio State) – 2018
- Big Ten record – 21.28, Zhesi Li (Ohio State) – 2018
- 2020 NCAA invite time – 22.21
- Defending champion: Maggie MacNeil (Michigan), 21.30
500 FREE – FINALS
- Big Ten meet record – 4:34.40, G Ryan (Michigan) – 2017
- Big Ten record – 4:34.28, G Ryan (Michigan) – 2017
- 2020 NCAA invite time – 4:41.20
- Defending champion: Kathrin Demler (Ohio State), 4:37.04
1-METER DIVING – FINALS
- Big Ten meet record – 370.30, Kelci Bryant (Minnesota) – 2011
- Big Ten record – 370.30, Kelci Bryant (Minnesota) – 2011
- Defending champion: Mackenzie Crawford (Ohio State), 320.65
400 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINAL
- Big Ten meet record – 3:26.09, Indiana – 2018
- Big Ten record – 3:26.60, Indiana – 2019
- NCAA automatic qualifying standard – 3:31.66
- Defending champion: Michigan, 3:27.68
TEAM SCORES (through day 1)
- Ohio State University/Michigan 118
- –
- Northwestern 106
- Wisconsin 102
- Penn State 96/Minnesota 96
- –
- Nebraska 92
- Iowa 84
- Michigan State 70
- Purdue 68
- Illinois 64
- Indiana 56
- Rutgers 30