2021 Pac-12 Women’s Championships: Day 1 Timed Finals Live Recap

2021 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Racing begins at the 2021 Women’s Pac-12 Swimming & Diving Championships with the 800 freestyle and 400 medley relays. While Stanford holds the meet and conference record in both relays from 2017, USC and Cal come in as the defending champs in the free and medley relays, respectively. Despite USC being the defending champs in the 4×200, Cal is actually entered as the top seed in both the 4×200 and the 4×100. In the former Cal in entered with a 6:56.68, just 0.20 ahead of second-seeded Stanford with a 6:56.88. In the latter, Cal will go in with a 3:29.22.

The first women’s diving event took place earlier today allowing the University of Arizona to take an early lead. Arizona senior Delaney Schnell won the 1-meter diving event, scoring 343.45, followed by USC’s Nike Agunbiade with 313.90 for second and Cal’s Briana Thai with a 312.05 for third.

Team Scores After 1 Meter Diving

University of Arizona – 73 Points USC – 67 Points University of Utah – 64 Points Stanford University – 45 Points University of California, Berkeley – 40 Points UC Los Angeles – 36 Points

WOMEN’S 800 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Pac-12 Record: 6:45.91 – Stanford (2017)

Pac-12 Meet Record: 6:49.42 – Stanford (2017)

NCAA “A” Cut: 7:00.86

2020 Champion: USC – 6:54.91

WOMEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS