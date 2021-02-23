Maggie MacNeil Drops Fastest 50 Back in History, 23.02, at Big Ten Champs

2021 BIG TEN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Tuesday, February 23rd to Saturday, February 27th | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm (5pm Tuesday) CT
- Where: Minneapolis, MN (Central Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Ohio State (1x) (results)
Leading off Michigan’s third-place 200 medley relay tonight at the 2021 Big Ten Championships, junior Maggie MacNeil posted the fastest time ever in the 50-yard backstroke. She blasted a 23.02 to lead off the Wolverine relay, taking down her old best of 23.05, which previously stood as the fastest 50 back.
The closest medley relay lead-off tonight at Big Tens was Ohio State junior and British national Emily Crane, who was 23.66 to move into the top 15 performers historical ranking.
MacNeil, primarily a butterflier, used otherworldly underwaters to power to her new best time. She’s currently more than three-tenths better than any other female 50 backstroker in history.
At the women’s SEC Championships and women’s ACC Championships last week, Alabama’s Rhyan White dropped a 23.35 to become the #2 performer in history, while NC State’s Katharine Berkoff was 23.37 at ACCs to move to #4.
WOMEN’S 50 BACK – TOP PERFORMERS ALL-TIME
- Maggie MacNeil – 23.02
- Rhyan White – 23.35
- Rachel Bootsma – 23.36
- Katharine Berkoff – 23.37
- Natalie Coughlin – 23.40*
- Cindy Tran – 23.44
*Coughlin’s 23.40 was her first 50 going out in her NCAA 100 back win in 2002, where she went 50.02.
That’s awesome especially after Michigan missed 2 weeks of training. Lots of fast 50 back splits this year! Could we potentially see a 22 in the near future?
Awesome Maggie!
And incredible first 50 speed from Coughlin, however unlike breast and fly she’s not doing a ‘legal’ touch at the 50 so it can’t really be on this list, but could be a side note to show her front end speed that day.