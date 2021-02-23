Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Maggie MacNeil Drops Fastest 50 Back in History, 23.02, at Big Ten Champs

2021 BIG TEN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Leading off Michigan’s third-place 200 medley relay tonight at the 2021 Big Ten Championships, junior Maggie MacNeil posted the fastest time ever in the 50-yard backstroke. She blasted a 23.02 to lead off the Wolverine relay, taking down her old best of 23.05, which previously stood as the fastest 50 back.

The closest medley relay lead-off tonight at Big Tens was Ohio State junior and British national Emily Crane, who was 23.66 to move into the top 15 performers historical ranking.

MacNeil, primarily a butterflier, used otherworldly underwaters to power to her new best time. She’s currently more than three-tenths better than any other female 50 backstroker in history.

At the women’s SEC Championships and women’s ACC Championships last week, Alabama’s Rhyan White dropped a 23.35 to become the #2 performer in history, while NC State’s Katharine Berkoff was 23.37 at ACCs to move to #4.

WOMEN’S 50 BACK – TOP PERFORMERS ALL-TIME

  1. Maggie MacNeil – 23.02
  2. Rhyan White – 23.35
  3. Rachel Bootsma – 23.36
  4. Katharine Berkoff – 23.37
  5. Natalie Coughlin – 23.40*
  6. Cindy Tran – 23.44

*Coughlin’s 23.40 was her first 50 going out in her NCAA 100 back win in 2002, where she went 50.02.

swimfan210_
1 hour ago

That’s awesome especially after Michigan missed 2 weeks of training. Lots of fast 50 back splits this year! Could we potentially see a 22 in the near future?

Njones
21 minutes ago

Awesome Maggie!

And incredible first 50 speed from Coughlin, however unlike breast and fly she’s not doing a ‘legal’ touch at the 50 so it can’t really be on this list, but could be a side note to show her front end speed that day.

About Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon studied sociology at Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT, graduating in May of 2018. He began swimming on a club team in first grade and swam four years for Wesleyan.

