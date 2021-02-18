Katharine Berkoff Opens ACCS With 4th Fastest 50 Back In History: 23.37

2021 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

NC State Sophmore Katharine Berkoff threw down a 23.37 backstroke leg as a part of her team’s 4×50 medley relay on the first night of the ACC Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships.

Berkoff was easily the fastest in the field and her 23.37 is now the fourth-fastest performance in the event in history.

WOMEN’S 50 BACK – TOP PERFORMERS ALL-TIME

Rhyan White’s now second-ranked swim of 23.35 occurred within minutes of Berkoff’s at the 2021 SEC Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships. White hit the time leading off Alabama’s 1:34.68 4×50 medley relay which was quick enough to win the SEC title. Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil currently holds the NCAA record in the event, having hit a 23.05 at last year’s Big Ten Championships.

That swim for Berkoff is a decent best time, improving upon her 23.60 from her swim in December 2020 at the Janice Hope Dowd Invitational. Berkoff was followed by Sophie Hansson‘s 26.31 breast leg, Sirena Rowe‘s 23.02 butterfly leg, and Kylee Alons‘ 20.82 freestyle. Together that made for a 1:33.52 from NC State which the 3rd fastest swim in NCAA history. Virginia won the heat with a 1:32.93 which was quick enough to set a new NCAA record, beating Stanford’s previous mark of 1:33.11 from 2018:

2021 Women’s ACC Swimming & Diving Championships 4×50 Medley