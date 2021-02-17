2021 ACC Women’s Championships: Day 1 Timed Finals Live Recap

2021 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 17th – Saturday, February 20th | Prelims: 11:00 am | Finals: 7:00 pm (EST) (Except Wednesday’s timed finals, which begin at 5:15 EST)

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC Defending Champion: University of Virginia (x1) (results)

University of Virginia (x1) (results) Format: 25 Yards/Short Course Yards (SCY)

25 Yards/Short Course Yards (SCY) Championship Central: Here

The 2021 ACC Women’s Championships kick off tonight at the Greensboro Aquatic Center with the timed finals of the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay. The Virginia (UVA) Cavalier women are expected to defend their 2020 team title at this meet. Looking at the psych sheets, NC State is seeded second to UVA in both relays. The Wolfpack women are seeded 0.51 seconds behind UVA in the 200 medley relay and just a second in the 800 free relay.

The women’s 3-meter diving and men’s 1-meter diving also will take place today.

Women’s 200 Medley Relay – Timed Finals

ACC Record: 1:33.91, UVA, 2019

ACC Meet Record: 1:34.27, UVA, 2019

NCAA “A” Cut: 1:36.40

2020 Champion: UVA, 1:34.27

UVA – 1:32.93 *NCAA Record NC State – 1:33.52 Louisville – 1:36.15

Leading off the NC State relay with a No.4 50 back of all-time at 23.37 was sophomore Katharine Berkoff, followed by UVA’s Caroline Gmelich (23.70). NC State junior Sophie Hansson was next in the water with a 26.31 breast split, yet UVA’s Alexis Wenger caught up with a 26.03 to put the relay 0.05s behind NC State. Into the last two legs, Alexa Cuomo went a 22.58 fly while front-runner Kate Douglass anchored in a 20.62 free to give UVA the win in a new NCAA and ACC record time of 1:32.93.

UVA’s relay record tonight eclipsed their own 2019 and 2020 ACC meet records of 1:34.27 and the 2018 NCAA record of 1:33.11 by the Stanford Cardinals.

New NCAA 200 Medley Relay Record – UVA Splits

BK: 23.70 (Gmelich)

BR: 26.03 (Wenger)

FL: 22.58 (Cuomo)

FR: 20.62 (Douglass)

Anchoring NC State to second place at 1:33.52 were Sirena Rowe (23.02 fly) and Kylee Alons (20.82 free). Taking third place and tying the NCAA “A” cut time of 1:36.15 was the Louisville relay of Ashlyn Schoof (24.48), Kaylee Wheeler (26.40), Christiana Regenauer (23.65), and Gabriela Albiero (21.62). Winning the second heat of three to finish in fourth overall was the Florida State relay at 1:36.97.

Women’s 800 Free Relay – Timed Finals

ACC Record: 6:53.75, Louisville, 2018

ACC Meet Record: 6:55.22, UVA, 2019

NCAA “A” Cut: 7:00.86

2020 Champion: UVA, 6:55.66

Men’s 1-Meter Diving Finals

ACC Record: 499.95, Nick McCrory (Duke), 2010

ACC Meet Record: 499.95, Nick McCrory (Duke), 2010

2020 Champion: Joshua Davidson (Florida State), 382.95

Women’s 3-Meter Diving Finals